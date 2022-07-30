What did Joe Nathan James Jr do? Alabama executes man over 1994 murder despite objections from victim's family

On Thursday, July 28, convicted murderer Joe Nathan James Jr. was executed for the 1994 murder of Faith Hall in Birmingham, Alabama.

According to the New York Post, Joe Nathan James Jr. and Faith Hall had a brief relationship, which led to him stalking her for an extended period. He was accused by prosecutors of fatally shooting Faith in her friend's apartment on August 15, 1994. After a 1996 mistrial, he was convicted of the murder in 1999 and sentenced to death row.

Lee Hedgepeth @lee_hedgepeth The State of Alabama has executed Joe Nathan James, Jr. The lethal injection came after a significant delay. We are waiting on the ADOC commissioner to provide comments and answer questions. The State of Alabama has executed Joe Nathan James, Jr. The lethal injection came after a significant delay. We are waiting on the ADOC commissioner to provide comments and answer questions.

Faith Hall's family, however, did not support the death penalty for James. Hall's daughters claimed that they would not attend, as they believed he should receive a life sentence instead.

James was executed via lethal injection in an Alabama prison. He died on July 28 at 9:27 pm.

What was the crime Joe Nathan James Jr. was convicted for?

USA Today reported that in 1994, Joe Nathan James Jr. and Faith Hall dated for some time before Hall ended the relationship.

Sister Helen Prejean @helenprejean "Our voices matter and so does the life of Mr. Joe Nathan James, Jr." (7/8) "Our voices matter and so does the life of Mr. Joe Nathan James, Jr." (7/8)

Prosecutors claimed that James did not accept the rejection, as he began to stalk Hall over a period of months. He was also accused of showing up at her home, where she lived with her young daughters, who were aged three and six at the time. Legal documents allege that he also made death threats against Hall and her ex-husband.

Ultimately, on August 15, 1994, James followed Hall while she was doing her groceries with a friend. Hall proceeded to visit the friend's home, where James reportedly barged in and shot her thrice with a handgun.

James was first convicted of the death penalty in 1996, but this was overturned. He was placed on death row after being convicted once more in 1999.

Opposing arguments about the execution of Joe Nathan James Jr.

In an official statement released on Thursday, the Hall family spoke out against the execution of Joe Nathan James Jr., stating that it did not align with their personal morals.

Elisabeth Epps @elisabethepps The state executed Joe Nathan James, Jr. tonight.



Over the pleas of the victim’s family—against the wishes of the dead woman’s children and brother, Alabama killed a man. Again.



Blessings to the memory of Faith Hall. Love to her brave daughters.



Shame on us all.



On we press. The state executed Joe Nathan James, Jr. tonight.Over the pleas of the victim’s family—against the wishes of the dead woman’s children and brother, Alabama killed a man. Again. Blessings to the memory of Faith Hall. Love to her brave daughters.Shame on us all.On we press.

The statement, delivered through the Office of State Representative Juandalynn Givan, read:

"Today is a tragic day for our family. We are having to relive the hurt that this caused us many years ago." We hoped the state wouldn't take a life simply because a life was taken and we have forgiven Mr. Joe Nathan James Jr. for his atrocities toward our family."

It continued:

"We pray that God allows us to find healing after today and that one day our criminal justice system will listen to the cries of families like ours even if it goes against what the state wishes."

CBS reported that James attempted to appeal and avoid the death penalty, bolstering his argument with the support of the Hall family.

Evan Mealins @EvanMealins On the road to Atmore, Alabama, where Joe Nathan James Jr. will be executed tonight. He was sentenced to death for the 1994 killing of his former girlfriend Faith Hall.



I’ll be tweeting updates as long as I can before our phones are taken. On the road to Atmore, Alabama, where Joe Nathan James Jr. will be executed tonight. He was sentenced to death for the 1994 killing of his former girlfriend Faith Hall. I’ll be tweeting updates as long as I can before our phones are taken.

In response to the Hall family statement and James' appeal, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall expressed his support for the death penalty of James. He cited not only the vicious nature of the crime James was convicted for, but also the responsibility the court had towards the state.

He said:

"The jury in James's case unanimously decided that his brutal murder of Faith Hall warranted a sentence of death. It is our obligation to ensure that justice is done for the people of Alabama."

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey also told the press that she believed the execution to be necessary.

Apex Predator @TTSL42047 After a 3 hour delay, Alabama has executed Joe Nathan James Jr. Death was pronounced at 9:27 PM CDT After a 3 hour delay, Alabama has executed Joe Nathan James Jr. Death was pronounced at 9:27 PM CDT

She said:

"My staff and I have researched all the records and all the facts and there's no reason to change the procedure or modify the outcome. The execution will go forward."

James' last request for a stay of execution was denied just 30 minutes before he received the lethal injection.

