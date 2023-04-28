What did John Arthur Getreu do? Convicted serial killer sentenced again over 1973 Stanford murders

A California court sentenced convicted serial killer John Arthur Getreu to seven years to life for the 1973 murder of Stanford law librarian Leslie Perlov on Thursday, April 27. The former, who is now 78-years-old, is already serving a life sentence at the California Health Care Facility in connection to separate homicide cases.

Trigger warning: This article concerns references to multiple homicides, reader discretion is advised.

jacqui sharpe @crafteemcgee @JensenandHoles Just another suggestion to cover John Arthur Getreu. He'll be on trial for killing my husband's aunt in '74, after he finishes his current murder trial from 73'. Also convicted of murder in Germany in the 60s. Seems like there must be more victims. @JensenandHoles Just another suggestion to cover John Arthur Getreu. He'll be on trial for killing my husband's aunt in '74, after he finishes his current murder trial from 73'. Also convicted of murder in Germany in the 60s. Seems like there must be more victims.

Authorities believe that John Arthur Getreu committed at least three murders between 1963 and 1974. He is also suspected in a fourth murder, that of 15-year-old Theresa Smith, as well as an attempted murder. The murder of Leslie Perlov was cold for decades before being reopened in 2018.

Californian authorities used breakthroughs in forensic technology to link John Arthur Getreu to his 70's crimes

The son of a US Army Sergeant Major, the first slaying John Arthur Getreu was convicted of, took place in 1963 in Bad Kreuznach, West Germany. At the age of 19, Getreu reportedly assaulted and murdered the unnamed teenage daughter of a US Army Chaplain. Since he was considered a juvenile under German law, he only served two years of a 10 year sentence before being paroled and deported to the US.

Damian Trujillo @newsdamian JUST IN: @SCCoSheriff uses ancestry website registries to solve another cold case. John Arthur Getreu arrested in the murder of Leslie Perlov in 1973 JUST IN: @SCCoSheriff uses ancestry website registries to solve another cold case. John Arthur Getreu arrested in the murder of Leslie Perlov in 1973 https://t.co/TkSs5MuZeD

In 1973, John Arthur Getreu murdered Leslie Perlov in Stanford. In 1974, after his release, he fatally strangled 21-year-old Janet Ann Taylor. In 1975, he assaulted a 17-year-old girl scout in Palo Alto, California, while serving as a guardian for a girl scout troupe. He strangled the girl, but the victim survived.

He would eventually serve 10 months for the incident. At the time, Getreu was married with children, and presented himself as a normal civilian who worked as a security guard.

Bronx Dominicana, proud Duarte supporter 🏳️🇩🇴 @samlee31624987 , identified through forensic genealogy. It’s unlikely, he will get a book , but I suspect he may get an episode or two on oxygen or ID . His body count is currently at 3 @RicardoTheStalk @x_l_x_l_x_l_x_l John Arthur Getreu is one of the recent ones, identified through forensic genealogy. It’s unlikely, he will get a book, but I suspect he may get an episode or two on oxygen or ID . His body count is currently at 3 @RicardoTheStalk @x_l_x_l_x_l_x_l John Arthur Getreu is one of the recent ones 😔, identified through forensic genealogy. It’s unlikely, he will get a book 📕, but I suspect he may get an episode or two on oxygen or ID . His body count is currently at 3

In 2018, Californian authorities used breakthroughs in forensic technology to link Getreu to the crimes he perpetrated throughout the 70's. In 2021, authorities tracked him down to his home in Hayward, California, where he was living with his wife. In September of that year, he was convicted of the murder of Janet Ann Taylor after more than 40 years.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen commented on the case:

"The long nightmare of John Getreu is over. I hope this brings some measure of peace to the loved ones of the people he preyed on. And I hope that I never have to say his name again."

Law & Crime @lawcrimenews Police say they’ve solved a cold case from 1973 after sending murder suspect John Arthur Getreu's DNA to genealogical website. The 74-year-old California man was arrested Tuesday in the death of 21-year-old Leslie Marie Perlov: bit.ly/2KpJfuW Police say they’ve solved a cold case from 1973 after sending murder suspect John Arthur Getreu's DNA to genealogical website. The 74-year-old California man was arrested Tuesday in the death of 21-year-old Leslie Marie Perlov: bit.ly/2KpJfuW https://t.co/ZjlEruz7bX

Fox News reported that Getreu's DNA is now part of the state database. As a result, it will be used for several other cold cases which have a similar modus operandi to his proven crimes.

He was also accused of several other assaults, such as the reported systematic abuse on his stepdaughter, as well as a death threat he had supposedly made against another Girl Scout.

