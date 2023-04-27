What did Ettore Lacchei do? 79-year-old Illinois man arrested over neighbor's death

79-year-old Ettore Lacchei was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the killing of William Martys, 59. Martys was Ettore Lacchei’s next-door neighbor. An altercation between Martys and Ettore Lacchei turned violent, which ended with the 79-year-old man allegedly shooting himself to death.

It was discovered that Lacchei had gotten into altercations with other neighbors as well over time. The incident took place on April 12, 2023. When police arrived at the scene, first responders and medics with the fire department were already conducting life-saving measures on Martys.

An autopsy report later revealed that the victim died due to a gunshot wound in the head. Law enforcement officials ruled the incident as a homicide just after a preliminary investigation. Police had also obtained a search warrant to look into Ettore Lacchei’s residence.

An elderly man named Ettore Lacchei fatally shot his next-door neighbor after a violent altercation over a leaf blower

The tragic incident occurred on April 12, 2023, at a residence in the 40700 block of North Black Oak Avenue in unincorporated Antioch. Ettore Lacchei got into an altercation with his next-door neighbor, who was using a noisy leaf blower in front of his residence. The altercation soon turned violent, and Lacchei shot Martys in the head.

Authorities responded to the scene shortly after 7:30 pm and found medics with the Antioch Fire Department already present at the residence. The victim was rushed to Advocate Codell Medical Center in Libertyville but was pronounced dead shortly after that.

An autopsy was also conducted and it was revealed that the victim’s death happened due to a gunshot wound in the head. According to the detectives, a “comprehensive investigation” into the victim’s death led them to believe that Lacchei was the shooter.

According to a press release,

“On April 12, 2023, while Martys was utilizing a leaf blower in his yard, he was approached by Lacchei. Lacchei argued with Martys and during the argument, Lacchei shot Martys in the head.”

Police reportedly recovered the murder weapon from Ettore’s property

A search warrant on Lacchei’s property was also obtained by deputies on April 25 after he was transported to Waukegan’s Lake County Jail. On Wednesday, the 79-year-old Illinois man appeared before Judge Theodore Potkonjak, who ordered him to be kept in custody without bond. Ettore Lacchei is scheduled to make his next court appearance on May 25, 2023. According to Chief Covelli,

“We understand from interviewing witnesses that this neighbor had confrontations with many different neighbors that live up and down that street. This wasn’t the first time that he was seen with a firearm.”

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart, in a way, blamed gun control laws for such an incident. He stated:

“Once again, easy access to firearms has turned a dispute into a deadly crime. We will support the victims and seek justice in the courtrooms.”

Upon searching Ettore Lacchei’s property, police also found what they believed to be the murder weapon. A neighbor named JR McCarty said that Ettore had records of getting into an altercation with Martys before and that he had pulled a gun on him as well.

