What is Jorja Fox's net worth? Fortune explored as actress quits CSI: Vegas

Jorja Fox, a veteran of the CSI: Crime Scene Investigation franchise, confirmed that she will not be returning to her role as Sara Sidle in season 2.

On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to announce her departure from the show. She wrote,

Hey all you #CSI fans! After much deliberating, I have decided not to 'Sidle up' for CSI Vegas. For me, CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times. And the story that love, even in the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure. I personally just can't split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together.

The revival, which reunited Fox with William Petersen, her longtime co-star in the original CSI franchise, has already received a second season order from CBS. Paula Newsom, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, and Mel Rodriguez portrayed a fresh new CSI squad on the show. Although Petersen will not feature in season 2, he will continue to serve as an executive producer.

Let's go through the lifetime achievements of Fox, the former CSI Vegas actor who has dedicated many years of her life to flawlessly playing the part.

Who is Jorja Fox? The net worth of the CSI: Vegas actress explored.

Jorja Fox is an actress, musician, and songwriter from the United States with a net worth of $6 million.

She first gained fame as a recurring guest star on the television medical drama ER, where she played Dr. Maggie Doyle on several occasions.

Following that, she had a successful recurring role on The West Wing as Secret Service Agent Gina Toscano. She was a regular and recurring cast member on the police procedural drama CSI: Crime Scene Investigation from 2000 to present day.

Kelsey @jorjalelahfans Jorja's ex Suzanne, with friends Katherine and Heather (co founder of honeypot productions) Jorja's ex Suzanne, with friends Katherine and Heather (co founder of honeypot productions) https://t.co/Tq7S9Bgx5a

Fox co-founded Honeypot Productions, a Los Angeles-based independent avant-garde theater company that has presented five original dramas. She also has the brand Matt & Nat to her name.

Apart from being an actress, Fox is also a drummer and guitarist. She sings and has created songs such as Lullabye, which she composed for the film Traveling Companion, and Satellite.

Her role in CSI: Vegas

CSI: Vegas began with a storyline about a problem with the crime lab that could result in the release of thousands of convicted killers.

William Petersen portrayed Gil Grissom, a prominent character on the show for the first nine seasons and a recurring character in several subsequent seasons.

His character was romantically involved with Sara Sidle, played by Jorja Fox. She was a main cast member for the first eight seasons before becoming a recurring character in later seasons.

Also Read Article Continues below

Their characters got married later in the series, even though their rocky relationship on the show resulted in a divorce.

Edited by Sabika