What did Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes do? Man arrested after 12-year-old escapes captivity in Alabama

On Monday, August 1, 2022, a 37-year-old resident of Dadeville, Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, was charged with first-degree kidnapping. The next day, he was further charged with three counts of Capital Murder and two counts of Abuse of a Corpse.

The charges come after a young girl, found on the streets, claimed that Pascual-Reyes had kidnapped her. She later directed law enforcement officers to a mobile home owned by the man, where two decomposing bodies were discovered.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, a 12-year-old girl was found walking down a street in Dadeville, Alabama, when people noticed her, and they promptly called 911. The young girl, whose name is currently being withheld by the police, claimed that Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes had abducted her. According to police reports, the child was tied to a bedpost for over a week and was forcibly drugged through alcohol. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett deemed her a 'hero' for escaping Pascual-Reyes' residence by chewing through the restraints that had kept her tied to the bed frame.

According to officials, no missing reports have been found regarding the girl.

In a press conference regarding the horrifying case of kidnapping and murder, Sheriff Abbett said:

"I would say she’s a hero. It’s a fluid investigation. Things are changing, and I don’t want to jeopardise the identification of our juvenile."

Police have refused to disclose whether the child knew her kidnapper. The two bodies found at the crime scene are yet to be identified, and whether they are related to the girl is yet to be seen. Nothing has been said about the cause of the deaths either.

Who is Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes? Police uncover horrifying scene at the Dadeville resident's home

In February 2022, 37-year-old Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes shifted to a mobile home in the city of Dadeville in Tallapoosa County, where he has lived since then. The horrific discovery made by officials at this residence on Monday has shocked law enforcement agencies. The Sheriff said:

"It’s horrendous to have a crime scene of this nature."

Pascual-Reyes was arrested on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in Auburn, outside Dadeville, by the Auburn Police Department. He is currently being held at the Tallapoosa County Jail. His bond hearing is still pending.

Tallapoosa County District Attorney Jeremy Duerr said:

"At this time, we’re looking at multiple counts of capital murder. And of course, once we continue and finish our investigation, I feel certain that several more charges will follow."

WRBL reports that investigators suspect that the abduction was made with the intention of physical or sexual abuse. The accused's residence has been sealed off for the ongoing police investigation.

