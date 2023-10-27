What is Josh Gad's religion? Debate ensues as 'Frozen' voice actor speaks about feeling alienated in the wake of "antisemitic tropes"

Josh Gad, the voice actor behind the fan-favorite Frozen character Olaf, recently discussed how he felt alienated amid the wake of the Israel-Palestine conflict. Josh shared a post on Threads, on Thursday, October 26, 2023, stating that he felt alienated by liberals in the wake of antisemitic tropes.

In his tweet, Josh wrote

"I have always called myself a Progressive. The past 2 weeks have made me feel so desperately alienated & disheartened by what that seems to encompass. I’ll always stand for what’s right but to see people I’ve always identified with ripping down posters of hostages & say such horrific & uninformed things that truly resemble antisemitic tropes is very troubling to me & so many. I stand with all those who want to protect innocent Palestinians. Why can’t that same attitude be expressed for Jews?"

Josh Gad shared this tweet in response to a post of an activist Charlotte Clymer, who in her post said that the far-left is miscalculating this moment. Charlotte's post read:

"It's been rather astonishing to watch just how badly much of the far-left is miscalculating this moment. It has never been more clear how many of them are firmly ensconced in echo chambers, and it is doing them no favors. Quite the opposite."

It is worth taking note that this is not the first time Josh Gad talked about being Jewish. Earlier, in 2020, Josh shared a post in which he talked about his religion and explained that his grandparents were forced to go to concentration camps where they saw their families murdered.

Social media users react to Josh Gad's tweet and they said this is a bitter lesson for him to know who his real friends are

When netizens saw Josh Gad's post about feeling alienated, many said that this was a great way to understand who his true friends were. Others simply noted that they were there to support him.

It is also worth noting that Josh Gad was born into Judaism and his wife Ida Darvish is a Catholic. Gad has stated that he and his wife celebrate both Judaism and Catholicism culture. However, he mentioned a number of times that he is spiritual but not religious.