What did Julie Kinsey Hoover do? Private Christian school teacher charged for exchanging offensive text with student

A 38-year-old teacher from Florida, Julie Kinsey Hoover, was arrested last week for exchanging explicit messages with a student. She was charged with a second-degree felony for the crime. The alleged victim was a 18-year-old senior at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, Florida, where Hoover was a math teacher.

The investigation into Julie Kinsey Hoover began after the teen's mother found a series of inappropriate messages between her child and Hoover, as stated in the arrest affidavit. She then informed deputies at the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office about the messages, a few of which seemed to imply that Hoover was planning to sneak the student into her home while her husband was at work.

According to reports, Hoover taught the teen student in at least one class.

Julie Kinsey Hoover and her illicit affair

Hoover and the teen began exchanging messages earlier this year, around March through April. Then, in the first week of June, the student's mother contacted authorities after she allegedly discovered explicit messages between her child and the teacher.

The student was 18 years old when the alleged interactions occurred. However, a law in Florida forbids adults "employed by, volunteering at, or under contract with a school" from soliciting or engaging in "s*xual conduct, a relationship of a romantic nature, or lewd conduct with a student."

A report by People stated that Hoover had not formally entered a plea, and no attorney was listed. There has been no comment from Point of Grace Christian School regarding Julie Kinsey Hoover's current state of employment or her arrest.

Further, no updates on when she would appear before a judge are available.

According to online jail records, Julie Kinsey Hoover was released from custody at approximately 10:10 p.m. on Thursday after she paid the bail amount of $15,000.

Julie Kinsey Hoover, a graduate of St. Leo University, has been a teacher at the school since 2018. In addition to her work as a teacher, she has also worked as a finance director at the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central Florida in Perry.

Recently, two such cases have involved a teacher and a student. In one of them, the teacher was arrested for engaging in a physical relationship with a student. She allegedly admitted to developing romantic feelings for the teen and was planning to leave her husband.

Meanwhile, in another case, an English teacher was charged with two felony counts for taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship and two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

