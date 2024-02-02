What is Katie Price's net worth? Model's car collection seized from Mucky Mansion amid her ongoing financial troubles

English model and television personality Katie Price reportedly lost some of her cars to bailiffs.

On February 1, 2024, bailiffs were seen arriving at her £2 million Mucky Mansion to seize the cars to recover the debt she has to pay, as per The Sun. Pictures released by the publication show eight vehicles outside the countryside property, and later, there were only three.

Katie Price, widely known for her successful modeling career and various entertainment industry ventures, has faced financial challenges recently. She is in debt of £250,000 against her ex-husband, Alex Reid, after losing the case of leaking an intimate video of the couple in 2019.

As of 2024, Katie Price's net worth is less than £1 million, per The Sun.

Katie Price networth in the spotlight as luxury cars are reportedly confiscated amidst financial struggles

Katie Price, known for her glamorous lifestyle and love for luxurious possessions, declared bankruptcy in 2019. The glamourous model, who started her career at 17, had a one-time net worth of an estimated £45 million; now, reportedly, she stands at less than £1 million, according to The Sun.

Katie, 45, married Alex, 48, in 2010 and divorced in 2012. However, on January 9, 2018, Katie allegedly leaked a s*x tape and photos of Reid.

As per The Mirror, Hertfordshire Police confirmed the incident occurred at Elstree Film Studios in Borehamwood between 10:30 pm and 11:00 pm on Tuesday, January 9, 2018.

As reported by The Mirror, Alex sued Katie Price, who denied all allegations and shared a lengthy post on X to clear up all things, claiming that she does not have any videos or photos of Reid on her phone. She also said,

"I take online bullying and revenge p*rn seriously. My family has been subjected to such, and I have been the victim of revenge p*rn. I would not do it to someone else."

Later, on November 27, 2019, High Court Judge Richard Davison ruled the case in favor of Alex Reid, and Price was found guilty of leaking explicit tapes without consent and was ordered to pay £250,000 as legal fees.

Price declared backruptcy in the same month, as per the Daily Mail. She has a debt of £3.2million.

Reportedly, it has been five years, and payment still needs to be settled. Debt collectors are seen to be in action as in January 2024, they arrived at a garden center across from the residence in Horsham to recover owed funds.

Moreover, on February 1, 2024, bailiffs visited Price's infamous 'Mucky Mansion' reportedly to recover the debt of £250,000. Before visiting, there were eight luxurious cars, and after they left, there were only three, as per The Sun.

According to the Daily Mail, the cars reportedly seized include Price's black Range Rover and Barbie Suzuki Jeep.

The seized car collection includes an array of high-end vehicles that once adorned the surroundings of the Mucky Mansion. This development has sparked discussions about the impact of financial challenges on Price's assets and lifestyle choices.