List of GTA Online vehicles at Simeon's car showroom and Luxury Autos (January 22-25, 2024)

GTA Online vehicles at Simeon’s car and Luxury Autos showrooms have once again changed with the latest weekly update, so players can grab a new set of rides for a limited time. From now until 3 am PST on January 25, 2023, you can collect automobiles from the likes of Albany, Ubermacht, Benefactor, Maibatsu, Declasse, and Karin.

Let’s look at all of the GTA Online vehicles available at Simeon’s car showroom and Luxury Autos Showroom.

GTA Online Simeon cars list (January 22-25)

1) Albany Washington

The Albany Washington is a four-seater executive sedan based on the real-life Lincoln Town Car (1998-2002). It is one of the vehicles removed from GTA Online, but it is temporarily available to purchase this week.

The Washington seems to run on a V8 engine with a five-speed transmission, capable of reaching a top speed of 108.00 mph (173.81 km/h) and completing one lap in 1:13.641.

Players can get the car from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom for $15,000.

2) Übermacht Zion

The Übermacht Zion is a two-door coupe car in GTA Online inspired by the real-life BMW 6 Series E63, 2002-2008 BMW 7 series, and 2007-2013 BMW M3.

On the performance front, the Zion is powered by a twin-cam four-cylinder turbocharged engine, allowing the car to reach a top speed of 117.00 mph (188.29 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:07.403. Overall, it has average performance stats.

The Zion can be purchased from Simeon’s car showroom for a full price of $60,000.

3) Benefactor Schafter

The Benefactor Schafter is a luxury four-seater sedan inspired by the following real-life Mercedes-Benz cars:

Mercedes-Benz S-Class (W221)

Mercedes-Benz E-Class (W212)

Mercedes-Benz CL-Class (C216)

Mercedes-Benz CLK 63 AMG Black Series

Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class (R170)

The Schafter runs on a powerful V12 engine with a five-speed transmission in a RWD layout. As tested by GTA YouTuber Broughy1322, the car can reach a top speed of 110.25 mph (177.43 km/h), making it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online in the sedan category.

Gamers can buy the Schafter from Simeon’s car showroom for a price of $65,000.

4) Maibatsu Sanchez

The Maibatsu Sanchez is a dirtbike that has been featured in the series since Grand Theft Auto Vice City. The latest iteration of the Sanchez appears to be inspired by the real-life 2006-2009 Yamaha YZ450F and 2007 Kawasaki KX450F.

When it comes to performance, the Sanchez is considered one of the best vehicles in GTA Online. The motorcycle can reach an impressive top speed of 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.532.

The Sanchez can be purchased from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom for $8,000.

5) Declasse Premier

The Declasse Premier is another four-door sedan highlighted in GTA Online this week. Retaining its design from the previous game, Grand Theft Auto 4, the vehicle is inspired by the real-life Chevrolet Cobalt and 2005-2011 Chevrolet Aveo.

The Premier is powered by a 4.0 Litre V8 engine coupled to a five-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. As tested by Broughy1322, the sedan is capable of touching a top speed of 104.75 mph (168.58 km/h) and completing one lap in 1:15.210.

Interested can buy the Premier from Simeon’s car showroom this week for $10,000.

Vehicles at the Luxury Auto Showroom this week (January 22-25)

1) Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible

The Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible is one of the newest cars added with the recent GTA Online The Chop Shop update. The two-seater convertible is based on the real-life 16-2018 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible.

On the performance front, the Vigero ZX Convertible can normally reach a top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h) and 158.00 mph (254.28 km/h) with HSW Performance Upgrades.

Gamers can get the muscle car from the Luxury Autos Showroom for $2,295,000.

2) Karin Asterope GZ

The Karin Asterope GZ is also a four-door sedan in the game that was added with the recent The Chop Shop DLC update. The vehicle resembles the real-life fifth-generation Toyota Camry (XV30).

The vehicle can reach a decent top speed of 113.25 mph (182.26 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:07.234. While it is not confirmed to be one of the vehicles usable for the GTA Online Drag Races, it can still be used as a getaway vehicle.

The Asterope GZ can be purchased from the Luxury Autos Showroom for $459,000.

