5 best GTA Online cars to buy in this week's event (January 18 to 24)

Some of the best cars in GTA Online are featured in this week’s latest update, allowing players to collect them within the next couple of days. The game’s developer, Rockstar Games, is currently offering a 30% discount on a few of them, making it the perfect time to invest in a new set of wheels. This week’s featured selection includes cars from the likes of Progen, Enus, Grotti, Albany, Declasse, Ubermahct, Benefactor, and Karin.

To help players make the right choice, this article shares 5 of the best cars in GTA Online that they should consider buying this week by January 24, 2024.

5 best GTA online cars to buy this week are Tyrus, Stafford, and three others

1) Progen Tyrus

The latest GTA Online weekly update offers Progen Tyrus, a 2-seater endurance racing supercar, at a 30% discount. The car’s design is inspired by the McLaren F1 GTR Longtail, Mosler MT900R, and Saleen S7R, respectively.

The Tyrus is powered by a V8 engine with a 6-speed gearbox in a RWD layout. This allows it to reach an impressive top speed of 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h) and complete a lap in an average time of 1:01.428. The extreme grip also helps the owners to take corners sharply despite understeering occasionally.

The Tyrus can be purchased for as low as $1,785,000 from Test Track this week.

2) Enus Stafford

The Enus Stafford is a 4-seater vintage, ultra-luxury sedan based on the real-life 1959 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud. It is one of the removed vehicles from GTA Online coming back this week for the next few days.

On the performance front, the Stafford runs on a V8 engine with an RWD configuration that allows it to reach a decent top speed of 93.50 mph (150.47 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:22.182. While the overall performance may not be the fastest compared to other cars on the list, it is still worth buying for the luxury driving experience it offers.

Players can get the Stafford at a 30% discounted price of $890,400 from Test Track this week.

3) Grotti Stinger

The Grotti Stinger is one of the sports cars that has been a part of Los Santos since the game’s release in 2013. Its current design seems to be inspired by the real-life Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder.

When it comes to performance, the Stinger may not be one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, but it still holds a good reputation among long-time fans of the series. The current iteration of the car can reach a top speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h), offering a reliable performance for most day-to-day in-game activities.

The Stinger is purchasable for a 30% discounted price of $595,000 from Test Track this week.

4) Declasse Vigero ZX

The Declasse Vigero ZX is a very popular 2-door muscle car in GTA Online that debuted in 2022 as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. The vehicle resembles the real-life 2017-2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

A single-cam V8 engine powers the Vigero ZX, which allows it to reach a top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h). However, the best part about owning this car is its eligibility to be upgraded with HSW Upgrades, pushing its maximum speed to a staggering 157.50 mph (253.47 km/h).

The Vigero ZX is currently showcased at the Luxury Autos Showroom, and fans can buy it for $1,947,000.

5) Karin Asterope GZ

The last car on the list is the Karin Asterope GZ, a brand new 4-seater sedan added with the recently released GTA Online Chop Shop update. It is based on the real-life fifth-generation Toyota Camry (XV30).

On the performance front, the Asterope GZ can reach a top speed of 113.25 mph (182.26 km/h) and complete one lap in an average time of 1:07.234. For car collectors, it’s a great opportunity to grab this new ride if they haven’t already.

The sedan can be purchased from the Luxury Autos Showroom this week for $459,000.

All of the aforementioned cars are among the best-highlighted choices that one should go for if they are looking for a new automobile for their collection while waiting to play the GTA 6 story.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Are you planning to buy any of the listed GTA Online cars? Yes Not yet 2 votes