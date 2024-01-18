GTA 6 fans prepare for Lucia and Jason's story in advance by watching movies

The first GTA 6 trailer released by Rockstar Games did not reveal much about its story. However, based on the few details that have been showcased, it appears that its female lead, Lucia, will be involved in criminal activities with her partner, who is reportedly the title's second protagonist, Jason. Thus, some fans of the series have been wondering how to prepare themselves for the forthcoming game's plot by watching various crime movies.

Reddit user u/lvsnowden raised a similar question and received some interesting responses. It should also be noted that Lucia and Jason are heavily rumored to be based on the real-life criminal duo of Bonnie and Clyde; hence, a movie about them may also help one prepare for Rockstar's 2025 release.

Fans suggest Kiss or Kill, True Romance, and other movies to prepare for Lucia and Jason's story in GTA 6

As can be seen in the Reddit post above, user u/lvsnowden asks for movie recommendations featuring a dynamic similar to what was hinted at in the first GTA 6 trailer. User u/Several_Dwarts suggested watching Kiss or Kill, Love and a .45, and Natural Born Killers.

Since all three of these movies are themed around couples involved in crime, they may help one familiarize themselves with the concept.

User u/underhooking also replied to the Reddit post, recommending the 1993 film True Romance, which also features a somewhat similar dynamic. The film was directed by Tony Scott and written by Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary.

Besides these movies, one can also watch Arthur Penn's 1967 biographical crime film Bonnie and Clyde to learn more about the two real-life criminals. However, there are suggestions that it might not be entirely accurate. It is also unknown how much of GTA 6's story will be influenced by theirs, if at all.

Rumors about Lucia and Jason being based on Bonnie and Clyde have been circulating for a while, with the trailer of the upcoming title giving off a similar vibe. Interestingly, Grand Theft Auto 6's official artwork reportedly references the criminal duo's infamous car.

That said, these rumors are yet to be confirmed by Rockstar Games. Additional trailers, expected to be released this year, should provide more details about the game.

These trailers may also showcase some new features that could be introduced in GTA 6, but that remains to be seen.

That said, it is advised to play Grand Theft Auto 4 and 5's story modes before GTA 6 releases in 2025. This is because the upcoming title could be set in the same Grand Theft Auto's HD Universe. As characters from past games often return in future titles, it would make sense to understand the series' dynamics beforehand.

