What did Keith Lilliock do? Greensburg man charged as 11-year-old girl rescued after alleged abduction

On March 27, 2023, 43-year-old Keith Lilliock of Greensburg was charged with felony charges of luring a child into a car and interfering with the custody of children by the Pennsylvania State Police.

Pennsylvania State Police stated that they received a missing report of an 11-year-old girl from Youngwood on March 26, 2023. She was last spotted riding her bicycle, which was located near the BFS gas station.

A police investigation revealed that Lilliock met the 11-year-old at the gas station and later took her to his residence.

Keith Lilliock has been detained at the Westmoreland County Prison and denied bond.

Keith Lilliock reportedly touched the 11-year-old victim inappropriately

Following the missing report and discovery of her bicycle, the Westmoreland County Bloodhound Team was dispatched to the site, and the victim's scent was found around the gas station.

Investigators were told the victim had an iPad with her and were able to track her location down to a residence near Latrobe. A while later, the victim was located at the Latrobe residence.

A statement by the Westmoreland County PA District Attorney's Office stated that the victim reportedly informed the police that she was attempting to ride her bicycle to Pittsburgh to visit her sister when she decided to take a break at a gas station.

The Westmoreland County PA District Attorney's Office also reported that the victim stated she walked over to the Dollar General and was approached by Keith Lilliock, who told her he would take her to her destination after he shut the store for the night.

Police reported that Keith drove the 11-year-old to his house in South Greensburg, where he departed the car and went inside for five minutes prior to returning to the car.

The victim also informed the police that before she asked him to drive her to a friend’s house in Latrobe, Keith rubbed her leg and touched her stomach region under her shirt.

A statement by the Westmoreland County PA District Attorney's Office also mentioned that Pennsylvania State Police inspected surveillance video from inside the Dollar General to find Keith Lilliock talking with the victim for over 20 minutes.

Keith Lilliock said he is "a born-again Christian and found Jesus"

Troopers reported that Keith admitted that he offered the 11-year-old a ride but denied touching her.

WTAE reported that when police questioned Keith if anything else happened while he was in his car with the victim, he abruptly mentioned that he did not touch the child.

Police mentioned that Keith was only asked about what had happened in the car, and nothing was specified about the victim's accusation.

A statement by the Westmoreland County PA District Attorney's Office read,

"He allegedly told troopers he used to be a bad guy, but he is a born-again Christian and found Jesus."

As per a report by WTAE, Keith Lilliock reportedly told the police he used to be drawn to 16-year-old girls, but is now reborn and no longer feels that way.

