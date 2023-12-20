What did Kendall Stephens do? Prominent LGBTQ rights activist arrested over alleged assault of two boys

Prominent LGBTQ+ activist, Kendall Stephens has been accused of r*ping two boys. New York Daily News reported that the victims are of ages 9 and 14 only. She has further been accused of warning the kids to not tell anybody about the tragic incidents. The Black activist currently faces several s*x charges.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to child s*xual abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

The court documents have confirmed that Stephens was taken into custody on Monday, December 18, 2023. CBS News reported that a preliminary arraignment had taken place at the Philadelphia Municipal Court. According to the authorities, the investigation into the case began in September 2023.

Kendall Stephens, a Black trans woman, who is also a well-known queer activist, has been arrested on child r*pe charges

Kendall was taken into custody on Monday, December 18, on alleged child r*pe accusations, of two boys aged 14 and 9. Her next court hearing has been scheduled for Friday, December 29. Her bail has further been set at $250,000. A spokesperson for the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office told Action News,

"The investigation of allegations against her is being led by another agency, and as such we have no comment."

According to court documents, Stephens faces the following charges: r*pe, involuntary deviant s*xual intercourse, unlawful contact with minors, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with minors, indecent assault against people less than 13 years of age, obscenity to minors and endangering the welfare of children.

Authorities have not yet revealed the exact details of the allegations against Stephens. The investigation into the case began on September 25, after a woman told cops that her grandchild had been s*xually assaulted by Kendall Stephens.

She allegedly assaulted the young boy last year, when he was only 8 years old. The second victim spoke up later and accused Stephens of sending him gifts with "an intent to keep him quiet."

Stephens has previously been a victim of a hate crime in 2020, for being a trans woman

This is not the first time that Kendall Stephens is making headlines. In 2020, she was all over the news, after being assaulted at her residence in South Philadelphia. The incident took place on August 24, 2020. Police further identified the attacker, Tymesha Wearing, and she was convicted in February.

Wearing was found guilty of several charges including home invasion, aggravated assault, conspiracy, as well as hate crimes. In March, Stephens told CBS News,

"I went to class the next day I was beaten because let me tell you something no one is going to steal my pride, no one is going to steal my power. We deserve better than we have gotten. We are human beings."

Stephens then said that the tragic attack took place in front of others and that it was her first day as a student at Temple University. This incident prompted Kendall Stephens to be more vocal about LGBTQ+ rights and safety.