What did Kevin Lentz do? Charges explored as Lexington teacher arrested for crimes involving minors

On Tuesday, August 8, 49-year-old Lexington teacher Kevin Lentz was placed on leave after being arrested for several child abuse-related crimes. According to WKYT, Lentz has been charged with 10 counts of distribution of obscene material to minors, seven counts of use of a minor under 16 in a s*xual performance, and six counts of tampering with evidence. Officials have not revealed the number of students allegedly victimized by Lentz.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of child abuse. The reader's discretion is advised.

The suspect was also a volunteer at a Church Youth program (image via Kentucky Star Wars Collectors Club/Facebeook)

In response to the allegations against Kevin Lentz, his employer, Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS), addressed the incident. FCP Schools spokesperson, Dia Davidson Smith, told the Herald-Leader,

"We have been made aware of the arrest of Mr. Kevin Lentz. The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. FCPS will fully cooperate with all authorities during their investigation. We remain committed to maintaining a secure and supportive learning environment for all our students."

Kevin Lentz is currently being held at Fayette County Detention Center.

The timeline of the allegations against Kevin Lentz

As per Kentucky News, Kevin Lentz has been with the FCPS since August 11, 2005. At the time of his arrest, he was working at Henry Clay High School as an English teacher. School Principal Corye Franklin said Lentz had no prior criminal record at the time he was brought on board as a teacher.

WKYT noted that, according to many teens at the school, Lentz was loved by several students. While the specifics of the case have not been disclosed, the allegations have left many parents worried, as they are uncertain about how many minors the suspect may have preyed upon.

On Tuesday, the FCPS announced that Lentz had been placed on administrative leave and that he had been charged with several crimes. They did not disclose how the crimes were reported or the circumstances that may have led up to them. There is also no confirmation regarding whether the alleged victims were students at Henry Clay High.

George Simpson, a parent whose child studies at Henry Clay High, discussed the incident.

Simpson said:

"This is supposed to be a safe place for not only my kids but everybody’s kids. There’s possibly a lot of terrible stuff, more than likely. A lot of times, you don’t just start doing these type of things out of nowhere; usually, it’s something that’s been on your mind."

Kentucky News reported that Lentz was also associated with Lexington's Faith Lutheran Church, where he volunteered with a youth program. The Church formally announced its decision to remove him from the initiative.

In a formal statement acknowledging the allegations, Henry Clay High School principal Corye Franklin said that due to the traumatic nature of the incident, the administration is offering support to both teachers and students.