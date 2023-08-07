Why was Ian Watkins arrested? Criminal charges explored as Lostprophets singer reportedly "fighting for life" after getting stabbed in prison

Convicted child s*x offender and musician Ian Watkins was recently stabbed in jail and later held hostage by an inmate at the HM Prison Wakefield. The incident took place in the early hours of August 5, 2023, as per the New York Post. Watkins was discovered by the prison guards and was eventually hospitalized.

Disclaimer: This article contains information pertaining to abuse of minors. Reader discretion is advised.

Watkins was arrested in 2012 after he was accused of s*xually abusing children and was sentenced to 29 years in jail the following year.

💎CatastropiClarawr💎 @CatastropiClara



#ianwatkins #lostprophets pic.twitter.com/7aQ5i4bhnG Breaking News!!! Ian Watkins is in critical condition after being stabbed in prison after hostage situation.

Sources for the Mirror revealed that Ian Watkins was stabbed several times and beaten by three inmates until he was saved by prison officials. It is believed that he was a target for some time, but the inmates were waiting for an opportunity when fewer staff members will be present inside the prison.

As per the Mirror, Watkins was rescued about six hours after the attack began. He was reportedly battered in the beginning. A prison service spokesperson also issued a statement regarding the matter:

"Police are investigating an incident which took place on Saturday at HMP Wakefield."

Ian Watkins was arrested thrice on drug charges in 2012

Severe charges related to child s*x abuse and drugs were imposed on Ian Watkins (Image via Marc Grimwade/Getty Images)

Ian Watkins was first arrested in 2012 on charges related to drugs, and then in November of the same year on similar charges. After being arrested for the third time in 2012, his residence in Pontypridd was raided by authorities. This is where they discovered pictures and videos related to child s*x abuse on his computer hard drive.

He was later taken to the Cardiff Crown Court with two women whose babies were his victims. He pleaded not guilty initially but eventually pleaded guilty to one charge of attempted r*pe of a baby. Ian was later charged with s*xual offenses against children, alongside two women who allegedly offered their babies to be abused by the singer.

The two women were also sentenced to 14 and 17 years, respectively.

Other charges imposed on him were linked to two incidents of conspiring to engage in s*xual touching of two young children, alongside possession as well as making and distributing inappropriate pictures. Charges related to possession of animal p*rnography were also imposed.

Ian Watkins appeared through a video link at the Cardiff Crown Court and denied the charges of r*ping a young child and possession of p*rnographic pictures of animals.

He was eventually sentenced to 29 years in prison followed by six years on licence. The hearing stated that he can appeal for bail only after two-thirds of the prison sentence.

Justin Royce stated during the sentencing that the evidence was very "overwhelming." He added that Ian did not have any remorse and was a danger to everyone, specifically women with young children.

According to his barrister Sally O'Neill QC, Watkins was obsessed with filming himself getting intimate and developed an addiction to drugs when he was 30 years old. Senior investigating officer Peter Doyle said that the pieces of evidence that were discovered during the investigation were the most disturbing child abuse evidence that he has seen throughout his career.