What did Kevin McNally do? Incident explored as Pirates of the Caribbean star arrested in LA

British actor Kevin McNally, famously known for his portrayal of Jack Sparrow's loyal companion and first mate Joshamee Gibbs in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean, was arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse in Los Angeles on February 16. McNally was slated to attend the world's largest Doctor Who convention in Los Angeles over the weekend when he was arrested in the early hours of Friday.

No information regarding the victim has been revealed. The actor was released on bail set at £40,000 and will appear in court in March.

While he became a familiar face as Gibbs in the beloved Pirates of the Caribbean series, Kevin McNally has appeared in other famous British shows like Doctor Who, The Crown and Downton Abbey, to name a few.

Kevin McNally arrested over domestic abuse claims

According to The Sun, Kevin McNally was arrested "on suspicion of inflicting an injury that caused a traumatic condition on a victim who was his current or former spouse, cohabitant, or child’s parent." LA police have refused to name the alleged victim so far due to confidentiality reasons.

The actor was scheduled to make an appearance at the Doctor Who fan convention, Gallifrey One, at a Marriott hotel in LA over the weekend before he was arrested. Organisers were quick to inform fans about the actor's unavailability on social media, citing personal reasons.

Kevin McNally's wife, fellow Downton Abbey actress Phyllis Logan, was at their home in Chiswick, West London, and denied knowing about his arrest. McNally and Logan met on set of the mini-series Love and Reason in 1994. The couple have a son, David, born in 1996 and they tied the knot in 2011.

According to Metro, McNally, aged 67, rose to Johnny Depp's defense when the latter was accused of physically abusing his ex-partner Amber Heard in the highly sensationalised trial, in 2021. Speaking to the Express, McNally said:

"I’ve never seen a hint of any dark side to Johnny. I see a great humanitarian and a beautiful human being. I don’t see any impediment for him coming back and playing Jack Sparrow."

Kevin McNally's career through the ages

Hailing from Bristol, McNally was born on April 27, 1956. According to his IMDb profile, he grew up in Birmingham, where he attended Redhill and Mapledene Junior schools and Central Grammar School for Boys.

Adept in both on-stage and on-screen acting, Kevin McNally made waves when he appeared in the cult sci-fi show Doctor Who in 1984. He made his film debut in the James Bond flick The Spy Who Loved Me in 1977.

McNally shot to international family as Joshamee Gibbs in the Disney blockbuster Pirates of the Caribbean series, starring alongside Johnny Depp, Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom in 2003. He was one of the three actors to reprise their roles in all five movies of the franchise.

He appeared as Horace Bryant in the British historical drama Downton Abbey alongside his wife who portrayed the housekeeper Mrs Hughes. He also played Bernard Ingham, the chief press secretary of Gillian Anderson's Margaret Thatcher in the hit biographical series The Crown.