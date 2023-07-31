What does Kill the Boer mean? Julius Malema South African genocide controversy explained

South African politician Julius Malema chanted the controversial “Kill the Boer, kill the Farmer” during the Economic Freedom Fighters' 10th-anniversary rally in Soweto's FNB Stadium. On July 29, the 42-year-old personality delivered his speech at the stadium and concluded it dramatically with him standing tall and finishing his chant.

The controversial chant, which was declared "not a hate speech" by The Equality Court in Johannesburg, was popularized by his political idol, former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) president Peter Mokaba, with the phrase "kill the boer, the farmer" and has long enraged the Afrikaner population.

During Julius Malema's time as the president of the ANCYL in April 2008, he changed the lyrics to “k*ss the boer,” after the original lines were declared as hate speech.

As for his latest speech during the EFF's 10th anniversary, media outlet Sunday World reports that the stadium was packed with Malema's supporters, who chanted the phrase with excitement while the politician sang the song.

Julius Malema singing "Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer" is deemed as a liberation song

According to Reuters, the lyrics of the Zulu song translated to “kill the farmer, kill the Boer,” is a reference to the former ruling white minority in the country.

In an op-ed written by the CEO of AGRI SA, Christo van der Rheede, condemned "in the strongest terms" the chanting of the controversial phrase. Calling the terms "highly insensitive, divisive, spiteful, and despicable," Rheede said the phrase "whip(s) up emotions and polarise our citizenry."

"You are wrong if you think you will advance the cause of economic freedom through sloganeering and chanting. Instead, you will achieve the opposite which is more poverty, misery and hunger."

Even though it is still condemned, in August 2022, The Equality Court in Johannesburg declared that chanting the controversial phrase was not hate speech.

“It does not constitute hate speech and deserves to be protected under the rubric of freedom of speech - it articulates the failure of the current government to address issues of economic empowerment and land division.”

This happened after EFF supporters chanted the slogan outside the Senekal Magistrate's Court in October 2020 where people accused of killing farm manager Brendin Horner were making their court appearances.

Judge Colin Lamont of the Johannesburg High Court, acting as an Equality Court, found Malema guilty of "hate speech" in 2011, concluding that "the morality of society dictates" that he and others should not use the lyrics or perform the song.

Malema filed an appeal with the Supreme Court of Appeals, but it was dismissed when the parties agreed to mediate.

But Afriforum claimed in front of Judge Molahlehi that Malema still had a responsibility not to sing the song and to stop his fans from doing so because it stirred up racial hate, especially against farmers who were constantly being attacked on their farms.

Since then, AfriForum has filed an appeal, and the Supreme Court of Appeal will hear the case in September 2023.