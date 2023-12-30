What did Kimberlee Singler do? Manhunt underway for Colorado mother accused of killing two children 

Authorities are searching for Kimberlee Singler, a 35-year-old mother from Colorado Springs accused of brutally killing her two children, attempted murder of another child, and staging the crime scene to look like a burglary.

According to the Colorado police department, they have issued an arrest warrant for Kimberlee Singler, who will reportedly be charged on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, child abuse, and assault when she is apprehended.

Detailing the incident, police said that on December 19, 2023, officers responded to reports of a burglary at Singler’s home. Upon arrival, they found her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son dead.

Expand Tweet

Singler and her 11-year-old daughter were discovered injured and received immediate treatment from the Colorado Springs Fire Department and American Medical Response before being transported to local hospitals.

As police continued to explore the circumstances of the crime, they determined there was insufficient evidence to support the initial theory of a burglary. Subsequently, on December 26, police obtained an arrest warrant charging Singler with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, three counts of child abuse, and assault.

However, police were unable to arrest the suspect, last seen on December 23, as she was seemingly on the lam.

Kimberlee Singler's custody battle with ex-husband explored

While police continue to search for the suspect, Kimberlee Singler, court documents reveal details about the Colorado mother accused of killing her two children. The document cited in Denver 7 revealed the suspect was embroiled in a contentious custody battle with her ex-husband for years regarding their three children.

Singler, who divorced her children’s father, Kevin Wents, in 2018, was reportedly ordered to bring the children to him on December 16, 2023, three days before her two children were found dead.

Expand Tweet

When Singler failed to abide by the court order, an emergency order was issued directing her to bring the children to Larimer County Court on December 20. However, two of the children were found dead on December 19.

Prior to the recent court order, Singler was reportedly embroiled in a bitter custody dispute with her former spouse, where she tried to restrict the amount of time her ex-husband could spend with their children on multiple occasions.

According to the documents, Singler who initiated the proceeding, failed to repeatedly show up to court, leading to several delays. In May 2023, the children’s father reportedly asked the court to modify parenting time in response to another emergency motion to restrict his parenting time.

However, after Singler failed to appear in court multiple times, they did not move forward with her request to limit her ex-husband's time with the children.

In September 2023, in response to another motion filed by Kimberlee Singler where she again asked the court to restrict her ex-husband's parenting time, they denied her request after finding children's father would not "endanger their physical health or impair their emotional development."

Shortly after, the court ordered an investigation after Singler accused her ex-husband of felony menacing and false reporting after allegedly "pulling a knife," and ordered both parents to a polygraph test.

The court had ordered Kimberlee Singler to bring the children to their father

Following the investigation, in November 2023, the court determined the ex-husband would not endanger the children's physical health and terminated the restriction on his parenting time.

Expand Tweet

The court also ordered the parents to only communicate through a parenting app and asked Kimberlee Singler to bring her children to visit her ex-husband on December 16 to make up for the time he lost with his kids while he was subjected to an investigation. Singler failed to keep the appointment and three days later couple’s two children were killed.

According to KXRM, investigators believe Kimberlee Singler has left the Colorado Springs area. Colorado Springs Police Department Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force is leading the hunt for the Colorado mom.