What did Kyle Ratcliffe do? Brianna Ghey killer Eddie Ratcliffe's father jailed less than a month after son's sentencing

Kyle Ratcliffe, the father of one of the teenage killers involved in the Brianna Ghey murder, was jailed for 15 months on Friday, February 23, in the Manchester Crown Court. According to the Daily Mail, Kyle Ratcliffe pleaded guilty to three s*x offenses – including two counts of exposing himself to girls in his Maserati, and one count of taking indecent images of a child.

Kyle’s son, Eddie Ratcliffe, 16, is currently serving a prison sentence of a minimum of 20 years after the brutal murder of Brianna Ghey, a 16-year-old transgender student who went to the same school as Eddie. Alongside Eddie, Scarlett Jenkinson, 16, was also involved in the murder case which took place on February 11, 2023, in which Brianna Ghey was stabbed 28 times.

According to Manchester Evening News, Kyle Ratcliffe, who was a manager at a truck company, was charged with the three offenses on January 17, but the media was prohibited from disclosing the connection between father and son to avoid prejudice in Kyle’s case until the outcome remained undetermined. Following his guilty pleas on February 23, the prohibition has been lifted.

Kyle Ratcliffe was convicted for touching himself in front of two girls

According to The Daily Mail, throughout the trial, Kyle Ratcliffe acknowledged covertly recording a young child undressing at a water park in the summer of 2023. At first, Ratcliffe gave a false account of the incident, saying he received the video via Snapchat. Ratcliffe acknowledged his guilt, nevertheless, once the tests revealed that it had been taken using his phone.

Evidence uncovered from Ratcliffe’s phone also revealed that he carried out searches relating to s*x acts involving schoolchildren on the internet during his son’s trial, according to the Daily Mail.

During Kyle Ratcliffe’s trial, the court heard that he was driving his Maserati in Salford on the morning of November 22, 2023, when he crossed a bus stop in Boothstown, where he “performed a s*x act on himself.” Two 16-year-old girls, who were waiting at the bus stop to go to college, saw Ratcliffe doing that, the Daily Mail reported.

It was also heard in the trial that Kyle made eye contact with the girls for “no longer than five seconds” while touching himself. Prosecutor Michelle Brown stated that one of the girls could see that his trousers were “down past his knees.” As a result, their parents now felt “on edge and concerned for their safety.”

The girls initially “laughed it off,” but the same thing happened the following day as Ratcliffe drove past them once again. One of the “shocked” girls took a photograph of his number plate before he drove away this time. The photo was then shared with Police who traced it to Ratcliffe’s home in Leigh.

Scarlet Jenkinson-left, Eddie Ratcliffe-right (Image credit: Cheshire Constabulary)

Kyle Ratcliffe was first arrested on December 15 but claimed he often drove with his trousers down due to a need to go to the toilet urgently for medical reasons. According to the Daily Mail, Ratcliffe was arrested a second time on January 17, and remanded in custody, until the trial found him guilty and delivered a jail sentence for 15 months on February 23.

Kyle’s second arrest came less than a month after his son, Eddie, and Jenkinson received life sentences of 20 and 22 years for the murder of Brianna Ghey on December 20.