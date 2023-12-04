What did Lamar Hall do? Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at a Port Hudson ATV trail ride 

32-year-old Lamar Hall was taken into custody on Sunday for allegedly opening fire into a crowd of people who were attending an event. The incident reportedly took place at a Port Hudson ATV trail ride on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Law enforcement officials confirmed that about 1,000 people were attending the event when the shooting broke out.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to gun violence and shootings. Readers' discretion is advised.

A few people sustained injuries, and one individual was declared dead as a result of the shooting. During the investigation, authorities also discovered that Hall was previously arrested in October last year, in a separate incident. His first court appearance was scheduled for Monday, December 4, 2023.

32-year-old Lamar Hall has been charged with principal to first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon for allegedly shooting into a huge crowd of people at a Port Hudson ATV trail ride. Hall allegedly told the cops that he was involved in the shooting. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of the victim who lost his life. The sheriff's office stated the victim to be 16-year-old La'Taurus Smith of Zachary, LA Port. He is the only known fatality in the shooting.

Smith was reportedly a student at Zachary High School when he died. Authorities at the school confirmed that counseling facilities would be offered to the students and staff whenever required. Authorities stated,

"ZHS is a large family. We will make every effort to assist our students, staff and parents to cope with this loss today, tomorrow and in the future."

Deputies and private security were deployed in the area, and officers were there even before the shooting took place. The case is an ongoing investigation.

Law enforcement officials discovered that Lamar Hall has a long criminal history since about 2010

WBRZ reported that a witness who denied revealing her identity claimed that she called the cops at about 7:30 pm local time. This was when the crowd had become too chaotic. The witness claimed that people back then were extremely confused and unruly since Lamar Hall allegedly began shooting. Investigating officers conducted several interviews. Upon thorough investigation, authorities also discovered at least 20 spent shell casings.

Several law enforcement officers were involved in the process of clearing out the area after the shooting. Authorities also discovered that Hall had previously been charged with flight from an officer and accessory in October 2022. However, he posted a bond and was released. According to records, it was also seen that Lamar Hall has been charged many times since 2010. The charges included weapons counts, domestic violence, flight from an officer, and vehicle theft.

Authorities did not release additional details about the shooting immediately. They are currently investigating the case to unearth all the possible details available connected to the fatal shooting/ that ended up taking a life too.