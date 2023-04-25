What did Lamor Whitehead do? Details explored as NYC bishop sued for $5m

44-year-old Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead from Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries has made headlines after he was sued for $5 million in a dispute with the Glory of God Global Ministry. The dispute is related to the Glory of God Global Ministry’s 5904 Foster Avenue property.

The Brooklyn pastor was sued a week ago by the congregation, who claimed that he tried to evict the members from the church. He allegedly hindered several members of the congregation from attending their Sunday services.

He came to the limelight after being robbed in July 2022 while in his church and then in December, when he was arrested on alleged extortion and fraud charges. Lamor Whitehead is facing several federal charges, including one count of extortion, two counts of wire fraud, and one count of making false statements against one of his parishioners and a businessman.

Naturally Phenomenal @Mtntop_Climber After Glory of God Church was given back their church by COURT ORDER, it was discovered that #LamorWhitehead destroyed the church interior, stole 3-4 safes that had $100k+ & threatened the members w/violence. 🧵 After Glory of God Church was given back their church by COURT ORDER, it was discovered that #LamorWhitehead destroyed the church interior, stole 3-4 safes that had $100k+ & threatened the members w/violence. 🧵

Brooklyn Pastor Lamor Whitehead was recently sued by Glory of God Global Ministry for hindering their Sunday prayers

As has been mentioned before, Lamor Whitehead made headlines again, after the Glory of God Ministry sued him for $5 million. The pastor is well-known for living a fancy life and is often seen driving a Rolls-Royce and wearing expensive jewelry and suits. The $5 million lawsuit was filed against Whitehead last week in Canarsie.

According to the lawsuit, Lamor Whitehead bought the property in an auction and then illegally altered the locks in the building just a few weeks before Christmas. As a result, several members of the congregation were unable to attend their Sunday services. In an isolated housing court case, a judge favored the congregation and allowed them back into the property, as per the New York Post.

However, the Glory of God Global Ministry has now sued Lamor Whitehead for $5 million, as they held him liable for breaching the contract after trying to evict the members from the building. The church also claimed that they wanted the Brooklyn pastor to give up ownership of the property and "be forever barred from claiming ownership" of the building.

Naturally Phenomenal @Mtntop_Climber @thePLAINESTjane Please reach out to @TheLawIntellect regarding the newest update in Glory of God Church & Lamor Whitehead. He destroyed the church interior, stole 3-4 safes that had $100k+ & threatened the members w/violence. I’ll incl pic & videos in this thread. @thePLAINESTjane Please reach out to @TheLawIntellect regarding the newest update in Glory of God Church & Lamor Whitehead. He destroyed the church interior, stole 3-4 safes that had $100k+ & threatened the members w/violence. I’ll incl pic & videos in this thread. https://t.co/vcf8lwGlZl

Whitehead purchased the building during a foreclosure auction for $1.94 million back in February 2022. However, a senior pastor at the church fought the tax lien that led to the foreclosure and claimed that the building was never handed over to the Brooklyn Bishop. The lawsuit also alleged that Whitehead took the building illegally, without a proper court order.

Prosecutors claimed that Whitehead also scammed members of his own congregation

The pastor has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and has further stated that it should put a hold on any ruling related to the housing court case. Prosecutors alleged Lamor Whitehead of scamming the members of the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries, which is his own congregation.

His lawyer, Brian Ponder, has described the new lawsuit as "frivolous" and said:

“[They will] move to dismiss it and seek sanctions against the plaintiff and its attorney.”

Clem Reeves @bklynadvocate ‘Bling Bishop’ Lamor Whitehead hit with $5M suit by Brooklyn congregation he allegedly tried to evict dlvr.it/SmyFwY ‘Bling Bishop’ Lamor Whitehead hit with $5M suit by Brooklyn congregation he allegedly tried to evict dlvr.it/SmyFwY https://t.co/4T0JdDPGNO

The Glory of God Global Ministry has filed a lawsuit, seeking significant damages for fraud, conspiracy, and tortious interference with the contract between the two parties.

Poll : 0 votes