What did Landon Shaun Mathis do? Charges explored as Tennessee mayor arrested over allegedly attacking girlfriend's son

On September 24, 2023, the mayor of Burns, Tennessee, Landon Shaun Mathis, was apprehended after reportedly attacking his girlfriend's son.

In an arrest affidavit obtained by WSMV, the Dickson County Sheriff's Office mentioned that the 45-year-old was charged with domestic assault following the confrontation.

Landon Shaun Mathis allegedly started the fight over payment for yard work

On September 24, 2023, officers from Dickson County responded to a domestic disturbance call on 1411 Johnson Street in Burns, where they reportedly learned from the victim that an argument broke out about the payment he mentioned he owed for cutting weeds in the yard, followed by a fight.

The victim explained that Landon Shaun Mathis allegedly committed to pay him $40 for the yard work, but later went back on his word once the job was done.

In the arrest affidavit obtained by WSMV from the Dickson County Sheriff's Office, the young victim is identified only as KP, without disclosing his age, who mentioned that he went inside the house to talk to his mother about the payment when Landon reportedly attacked him.

According to the affidavit, the youngster claimed that while he was having the talk with his mother, Landon got up from the kitchen table and advanced towards him, thereafter grabbing him by his shirt collar and forcing him down onto the couch.

The victim also alleged that Mathis persisted with the attack and left marks on the right side of his neck. The arrest affidavit read:

"According to KP he stated that hewas standing near the couch when Landon got up from the kitchen table while he was talking to his mother about being paid and that Landon came and grabbed his shirt near his neck and pushed him down into the couch."

The arrest affidavit also mentions that the victim's mother asked them to stop and her son to go to his room:

"KP stated that his mother told them to break it up and KP to go to his room."

While the youngster started to walk away, Landon intentionally stomped on his feet, which made the victim push him away. Landon then reportedly seized the victim and slammed him by getting on top of him in some sort of a neck hold, twisting and pulling on his nose, inflicting pain.

Landon Shaun Mathis has been the mayor of Burns since 2012

Landon Shaun Mathis has been the mayor of Burns, a town in Tennessee with over 1,500 citizens, since 2012.

The New York Post reported that on August 11, 2016, Landon was named a hero after he saved the life of the town's former mayor, who had a massive heart attack.

Landon reportedly performed mouth-to-mouth CPR on his former political rival Jeff Bishop after the former mayor fell unconscious while the two were working on a flooring job together after the former mayor began working for Mathis' business.

Following the altercation on September 24, 2023, Landon Shaun Mathis was taken into custody and booked at the Dickson County Jail.