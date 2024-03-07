What did Leary Wright do? Details explored as Richmond Police officer arrested at RPD headquarters

40-year-old Leary Wright was taken into custody on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Wright has been accused of 'misrepresenting his position' on the internet. The Richmond Police Department Office of Professional Responsibility started an investigation into the matter on the basis of a complaint that was filed last year.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that authorities have confirmed that Wright has been placed on administrative leave without pay, after charges were filed against him. The case is a developing story and authorities are yet to reveal further information regarding the same. It has been confirmed that Wright faces invasion of privacy charges along with others.

Richmond Police Department Officer Leary Wright has been accused of impersonating a law enforcement official of a different position

A set of allegations have been made against an officer working for the Richmond Police Department. 40-year-old Leary Wright, an eight-year veteran of the department, allegedly impersonated a law enforcement official. WRIC confirmed that the officer's arrest took place on Wednesday, without incident.

Authorities have confirmed that Wright is facing two misdemeanor charges — impersonating a law enforcement officer and computer invasion of privacy. While the police received a complaint last year, they have not provided further information about the same.

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards spoke about the incident in a press release. He said,

"The RPD Office of Professional Responsibility has fully investigated this matter and has presented their findings to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney."

12 On Your Side reported that the suspect misrepresented his position as well as rank on a website. It has been revealed that Leary Wright currently works as a patrol officer with the Fourth Precinct. Authorities are currently investigating the case to unearth further details about the allegations that have been shed light on.

Police did not reveal further information about the case and the charges filed against Wright

The press release issued by the Richmond Police Department, further mentioned,

"While we will wait for the court process to run its course, I want the community to know we take these allegations seriously."

It continued:

"We, as an organization, continue to strive to provide the highest level of professional service by our sworn and civilian staff."

A similar case took place in Maryland last year, where police arrested a man who was allegedly impersonating a cop. The suspect, Carl Colston Jr. who then faced three misdemeanor charges. However, after the jury failed to come to a decision, the judge declared a mistrial in the case.

In bodycam footage capturing Carl's arrest, he was heard allegedly introducing himself as Marshall Colston. Police reportedly recovered a replica gun that he possessed.

As of the time of writing this, no further information has been revealed about the charges filed against Leary Wright.