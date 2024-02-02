What did Leezah Sun say? Arizona lawmaker resigns over threats to lobbyist 

Leezah Sun, a Democrat representing Phoenix in the Grand Canyon State’s Legislative District 22, has resigned from the Arizona Legislature following controversy over her behavior. The announcement came on Wednesday, January 31, after an ethics report found Sun in violation of chamber rules due to a “pattern of inappropriate behavior.”

The joint statement by House Democratic leaders on January 31 confirmed Sun’s resignation. This avoids possible expulsion. The report highlighted Sun’s engagement in threat-making and abuse of office, as reported by KTAR.

The disturbing revelations emerged during a House Ethics Committee hearing where two lobbyists testified that Sun threatened physical harm to another lobbyist during an August 2023 conference.

“I will b**ch slap her, throw her over the balcony, and kill her,” Leezah Sun allegedly said.

Leezah Sun's denial of threats sparks dispute in Ethics Committee

Leezah Sun, the recently resigned Democratic representative from Phoenix, continues to deny issuing a death threat, asserting that she only mentioned a "b**ch slap" to lobbyist Pilar Sinawi. However, the House Ethics Committee, in its findings, rejected Sun's claim, aligning with witnesses who testified on January 25 that they heard Sun's statement and didn't believe she was joking.

Leeza Sun's alleged threat was directed at Pilar Sinawi, the chief government affairs officer for the City of Tolleson. The complaint against Sun outlined several accusations, including using foul language and intimidation tactics during a June meeting at Tolleson's City Hall.

The complaint also accused Sun of sending Instagram friend requests to officials' family members, interfering with a custodial dispute, and threatening a school superintendent with a legislative investigation, Phoenix TV station KTVK and local CBS affiliate KPHO reported. Sun was accused of attending a board meeting on January 9 to complain about the superintendent's testimony about her.

Despite Sun's denial, witnesses Liz Goodman and Kayla Destiny Ruiz Davidian testified before the House Ethics Committee, providing conflicting details about Sun's alleged statements.

Goodman testified that Sun explicitly threatened Sinawi, saying, "‘I will b**ch slap her, throw her over the balcony, and kill her," with a visible balcony in the vicinity. Ruiz testified to a similar account, adding that Sun used an additional expletive, stating,

"I’m positive she said she would (expletive) kill her."

During the hearing, Sun disputed the existence of a balcony at the Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa, where the conference was held. However, a committee member reportedly presented a photo of a balcony at the hotel on their phone.

Leezah Sun is given a restraining order and accused of abuse of title

Leezah Sun's controversies extend beyond the alleged threats, with new revelations emerging about her conduct. In May 2023, Sun was found to have become verbally aggressive with the city of Tolleson employees, including lobbyist Pilar Sinawi. This led to those employees obtaining a restraining order against her.

Sun was discovered to have engaged in a "pattern of abusing her official title and position" during a meeting with a school district superintendent. During this encounter, Sun suggested that she could have "anybody investigated for any reason," according to Law & Crime.

The ethics report highlighted Sun's reaction to the allegation of threatening the lobbyist. Despite witness accounts, Sun defended that if she had truly intended to cause harm, she would have done so. The report noted,

"To the contrary, Rep. Sun described being ‘tickled’ by the allegations made against her."

Sun's resignation amid these ethical investigations makes her the second member of the 56th Legislature to leave office under such circumstances.