What did Ryan Londregan do? Incident explored as Minnesota officer charged in fatal traffic stop shooting

Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan, 27, was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree manslaughter on Wednesday, January 24, by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. It was in connection with the July, 2023, shooting death of 33-year-old motorist Ricky Cobb II during a routine traffic stop on Interstate 94.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office filed the charges on Wednesday, emphasizing that Londregan failed to follow his training during the incident, which was captured on his body camera.

If convicted, Londregan could face a punishment ranging from 128 months to five years for second-degree unintentional murder under Minnesota sentencing guidelines.

Ricky Cobb II was shot on July 31, 2023, by Trooper Ryan Londregan

Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan shot Ricky Cobb II during a traffic stop on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis on July 31, 2023. The incident unfolded after Cobb was pulled over for not having his tail lights on in the early hours of that day.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Cobb, a black man, was stopped previously on July 21 for the same violation. The criminal complaint reveals that 20 minutes after the initial stop on July 31, Londregan arrived at the scene, informed by another trooper about an alleged violation of a protective order in Ramsey County, though no outstanding arrest warrant existed.

Two state patrol troopers were already at the scene, engaging with Cobb. One trooper informed Londregan of the alleged violation and repeatedly asked Cobb to exit his vehicle without specifying the reason. As the trooper announced Cobb's arrest, Londregan unlocked and opened the passenger door.

In response, Cobb put the car in drive, releasing the brake and causing the vehicle to move forward slowly. Within seconds, the unnamed trooper leaned into the driver's side, instructing Cobb to exit the car. It was then that Londregan shot Cobb twice.

After the shooting, Cobb's vehicle accelerated, leading to a quarter-mile journey before colliding with a median. Despite the troopers' attempts to provide medical aid, Cobb succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Expand Tweet

Ryan Londregan charged in fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II

Governor Tim Walz, responding swiftly, took to social media to assure the public of a "swift, thorough investigation." He communicated directly with Cobb's mother, pledging to prioritize the inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Moriarty's office, conducting its own investigation, concluded that Trooper Ryan Londregan's use of deadly force against Cobb was unnecessary.

Expand Tweet

In August, a collective expression of grief and frustration unfolded outside the Hennepin County Government Center. Black Lives Matter Twin Cities Metro, the Racial Justice Network, Black Lives Matter Minnesota, and Cobb’s relatives gathered to demand the firing and charging of the troopers involved in Cobb’s death.

Nyra Fields-Miller, Ricky Cobb II's mother, couldn't hold back tears as she shared the pain of losing her son during a news conference, as reported by KARE. She said:

“Ryan Londregan stole my son from me. He gunned Ricky down, my son, for no reason while he was defenseless. Nothing can ever make up for that. But today’s decision is the first step toward closure and justice.”

Expand Tweet

Jill Frankfurt, a spokesperson for the Minnesota State Patrol, revealed that Londregan would be on paid leave during the internal investigation by the Department of Public Safety’s internal affairs division. Frankfurt also shared that a critical incident review is underway within the state patrol to evaluate and improve their training and policies.

Meanwhile, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty expressed her condolences, recognizing the devastating loss that Ricky Cobb’s family is going through.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here