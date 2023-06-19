Who was Jim Tweto? Tributes pour in as Flying Wild Alaska pilot dies aged 68

Flying Wild Alaska pilot Jim Tweto recently passed away at the age of 68, following a plane crash on June 16, 2023, near Shaktoolik. A report by the Alaska State Troopers revealed that a hunting and fishing guide from Idaho named Shane Reynolds was also killed in the crash. The report stated that the plane crashed after it took off but failed to climb to altitude.

Troopers received SOS activation at 11:48 am alongside the report of a Cessna 180 crashing 35 miles northeast of Shaktoolik. The causes behind the crash are currently being investigated.

Jim Tweto's daughter Ariel announced the news of his demise as she paid tribute to him on Instagram. She also expressed her gratitude towards everyone for their love and support during this tough time.

"I didn't think anything could hurt this bad. And I don't know why I'm writing this but the news is out so I figured you hear it from me. And I'd take any other type of pain if he could just land today. My dad and a wonderful hunting guide and friend of our family passed away this afternoon in his 180. He died doing what he truly loved and is now with uncle Ron up there soaring," she wrote.

Ariel also added a link to a GoFundMe page to collect funds for Jim's memorial. The page aims to collect $80,000 and has already received $66,085 in donations at the time of this writing.

Flying Wild Alaska star Jim Tweto was also the co-owner of Era Alaska

Jim Tweto appeared with his family on Flying Wild Alaska (Image via JConcilus/Twitter)

Jim Tweto became popular after appearing in the documentary series, Flying Wild Alaska. Apart from his appearances in the title, Tweto was also known as the co-owner of Hageland Aviation Services and Era Alaska. The show aired from January 14, 2011, to July 20, 2012, on Discovery Channel and it featured the everyday life of the Tweto family while they operated Era Alaska.

Born on November 26, 1954, Jim was raised in Silver Bay, Minnesota. He later moved to Alaska and developed an interest in hockey.

His bio on the Discovery Channel website states that he used to split his time between college classes, hockey practice, and flying. He later acquired his pilot's license and moved to Unalakleet in 1980, where he began to build fishing boats. Jim then started a company called Gussiko Ventures and the boats were used by the locals for fishing.

Jim started flying for a small airline in Unalakleet in 1984, and his wife Ferno's father was the owner of the company. He then launched his own company called Era Alaska and when it became successful, he collaborated with Mike Hageland, leading to the launch of Hageland Aviation in 1990.

Jim also met with an accident while flying in 2007, and he suffered from a broken neck. However, he recovered in a few months and returned to work.

Netizens pay tribute to Jim Tweto on Twitter

Jim Tweto was known for being a flawless pilot and for his appearances on Flying Wild Alaska. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

Christo Doyle @ChristoDoyle I am devastated to hear the news of Jim Tweto’s passing. In my short time working on Flying Wild Alaska with the Twetos, Jim made a huge impression on me. Salt of the Earth guy that loved his family, flying and Alaska. He died doing what he loved. RIP, Jim. I am devastated to hear the news of Jim Tweto’s passing. In my short time working on Flying Wild Alaska with the Twetos, Jim made a huge impression on me. Salt of the Earth guy that loved his family, flying and Alaska. He died doing what he loved. RIP, Jim. https://t.co/iaP7lDZDWo

TruthInBytes @HipIsEdo



You were one hell of a pilot



May you always have “Blue Skies and Tailwinds”~



#FlyingWildAlaska R.I.P. Jim TwetoYou were one hell of a pilotMay you always have “Blue Skies and Tailwinds”~ R.I.P. Jim TwetoYou were one hell of a pilotMay you always have “Blue Skies and Tailwinds”~#FlyingWildAlaska https://t.co/IGH1MAPEV7

Michael J. Zarucki @MJZarucki #Aviation #pilot #NTSB Legendary pilot Jim Tweto (Flying Wild Alaska) is thought to have been in a crash earlier today. Jim's impact on the aviation community is monumental and he will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with the Tweto family. #JimTweto Legendary pilot Jim Tweto (Flying Wild Alaska) is thought to have been in a crash earlier today. Jim's impact on the aviation community is monumental and he will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with the Tweto family. #JimTweto #Aviation #pilot #NTSB https://t.co/sVH9g42EIJ

pilotodecalefon @PilotodeCalefon #AviationCommunity #RememberingJim #JimTweto #avgeeks An inspiration for any pilot who has flown Cessna 180. Godspeed on your eternal flight, Jim. Rest in peace. An inspiration for any pilot who has flown Cessna 180. Godspeed on your eternal flight, Jim. Rest in peace. 🙏✈️ #AviationCommunity #RememberingJim #JimTweto #avgeeks https://t.co/ChZ4RMX6TF

ᒪᑰᓯ @MarkSpringer Jim Tweto and a guide crashed in his 180 today.

RIP. Jim Tweto and a guide crashed in his 180 today.RIP.

BostonPilot ($172) @bostonpilot85 and to twitter.com/christodoyle/s… Christo Doyle @ChristoDoyle I am devastated to hear the news of Jim Tweto’s passing. In my short time working on Flying Wild Alaska with the Twetos, Jim made a huge impression on me. Salt of the Earth guy that loved his family, flying and Alaska. He died doing what he loved. RIP, Jim. I am devastated to hear the news of Jim Tweto’s passing. In my short time working on Flying Wild Alaska with the Twetos, Jim made a huge impression on me. Salt of the Earth guy that loved his family, flying and Alaska. He died doing what he loved. RIP, Jim. https://t.co/iaP7lDZDWo I am absolutely crushed to hear of this news…. RIP #JimTweto andto @ArielTweto and her family I am absolutely crushed to hear of this news…. RIP #JimTweto 🙏🙏🙏and 💜💜💜to @ArielTweto and her family💜💜💜😞😞😞 twitter.com/christodoyle/s…

Linda M Young @CollieLady38 #JimTweto Just heard that Jim Tweto from the Discovery Channel series FLYING WILD ALASKA died. I'm so sorry to hear this. We loved seeing him and his family for three seasons. Hugs to Ariel and her family. #ArielTweto Just heard that Jim Tweto from the Discovery Channel series FLYING WILD ALASKA died. I'm so sorry to hear this. We loved seeing him and his family for three seasons. Hugs to Ariel and her family. #ArielTweto #JimTweto

NoStepOnSnek @No_Step_0n_Snek #prayers So sorry to hear of the Tweto family loss of Jim a loved father, quiet mentor, and pioneering bush pilot @ArielTweto So sorry to hear of the Tweto family loss of Jim a loved father, quiet mentor, and pioneering bush pilot @ArielTweto #prayers

Jim is survived by his wife Ferno Tweto and his daughters Ayla, Elaine, and Ariel.

