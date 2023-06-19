Who was Big Pokey? Tributes pour in as Houston Rapper collapses and dies on stage at 45

Big Pokey passed away on Sunday at the age of 45. He was performing inside the Pour 09 Bar in Beaumont the previous day when he collapsed on stage. Video footage from inside the club shows Pokey panting in the microphone as he continues rapping. He eventually falls on his back and paramedics run towards the stage to perform CPR.

He was transported to a hospital at midnight, where he was pronounced dead. Pokey's cause of death remains unknown.

Rapper Paul Wall paid tribute to Pokey on Facebook by posting a few pictures and described him as a "great mentor and friend." Photographer and videographer Dorian Green also posted some photos of Pokey and wrote:

"Shot this last week with Pokey. Life's crazy man. Rest easy bro. We will be wrapping up the visual and dropping it to remember your legacy. Sending our condolences to your family and friends. #dgreenfilmz #bigpokey."

Lawyer and politician Sheila Jackson Lee wrote on Facebook that Pokey was an icon in the Houston rap community and that he was doing what he loved just before he breathed his last.

Big Pokey released 6 albums and 8 mixtapes in his successful musical career

Big Pokey's latest album was released in 2021 (Image via sucbigpokey/Instagram)

Big Pokey was one of the members of the hip-hop collective Screwed Up Click. The group also included rappers and rap groups like Botany Boyz, C-Note, Al-D, Big Troy, Kay-K, Lil' Flip, Mike D, and others. Screwed Up Click released three albums between 1999 and 2014.

Pokey began his career by collaborating with hip-hop DJ, DJ Screw, during the 90s. Pokey's debut album, Hardest Pit in the Litter, was released in May 1999 and had 17 singles.

Big's second album, D-Game 2000, was released in August 2000 and it was trending at the top of the charts. He then released three more albums, namely Da Sky's Da Limit, Evacuation Notice, and Sensei.

Pokey released some mixtapes that received a positive response from the audience. The mixtapes included Mob 4 Life, The Best of Big Pokey II, On Another Note, Keep On Stackin, Vol. 3: Smoked Out… Beatin!!!, and others.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Big Pokey became popular over the years for delivering a lot of hits. His publicist spoke to KPRC Click2Houston, stating that everyone loved him.

"In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects," the publicist added.

Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

R.Ruiz @Ruthhruiz RIP Big Pokey, thank you for showing Baytown some love lastnight! 🤟🏼 RIP Big Pokey, thank you for showing Baytown some love lastnight! 🤟🏼 🔩💜 https://t.co/QjXCsrEkXE

damon shields @godjdamon LEGEND SUC BIG POKEY we will always keep your name alive Rip 🪦 to Legend and I meanLEGEND SUC BIG POKEY we will always keep your name alive Rip 🪦 to Legend and I mean 😪 LEGEND SUC BIG POKEY we will always keep your name alive https://t.co/VG3g8Xq0LI

Chris @upnorth2k4 RIP Big Pokey, the Hardest Pit RIP Big Pokey, the Hardest Pit https://t.co/7jn45p7HRn

Detailed information on Pokey's survivors is not available at the moment.

Apart from Pokey, 2023 has already witnessed the loss of several other hip-hop industry stars like MoneySign Suede, BTB Savage, Costa Titch, David Jolicoeur, AKA, Gangsta Boo, and more.

Poll : 0 votes