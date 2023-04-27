Why was MoneySign Suede in jail? LA rapper aged 22 fatally stabbed

Well-known rapper MoneySign Suede was recently stabbed to death in prison at the age of 22. He was discovered dead inside the prison premises on April 26, 2023. Although authorities attempted to revive him, they failed, and he was announced dead on the spot.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation revealed that Suede's body was recovered from the shower section of the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad State Prison. The rapper's attorney Nicholas Rosenberg stated that he was stabbed in the neck, but further details about his injuries are yet to be disclosed.

Speaking further, Rosenberg added:

"People are very shocked. He was a popular guy, very mild-mannered. People loved him."

The motive behind the murder remains unknown and an investigation has already been launched to find out the circumstances leading to Suede's death.

MoneySign Suede was in prison after being sentenced to 32 months for gun charges in Riverside County. Another gun charge was also imposed on him in Los Angeles County, and he was expected to be sentenced to around two years for the same.

MoneySign Suede was jailed in December 2022

Suede surrendered to officials in December last year and was booked into the state prison in Soledad. The following month, he also shared a video on YouTube, featuring his final 24 hours before he was sent to prison.

Before his death, he had quite a few run-ins with the law and was sent to jail several times.

He was performing at a warehouse party in Boyle Heights in June 2022 when a shooting incident occurred, leaving three people dead and four injured. The Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed at the time that among the dead, two were identified as Randy Tyson and Daniel Dunbar, aged 25 and 27, respectively. The third victim's identity was not revealed.

Following the incident, Suede also expressed grief for those who lost their lives and shared an Instagram post, which stated:

"Just wanna get on here real quick to send my condolences to what happened after this paid show yesterday. I pray for all the people who were injured and died last night."

MoneySign Suede released his first album in 2022

MoneySign Suede was born in Montebello and grew up in South Central L.A.

He shifted to Huntington Park at the age of ten and although he was addicted to soccer, he later developed an interest in skateboarding and boxing.

He then attended his first rap show, MadeinTYO, at the age of 16 and soon started to rap. Subsequently, he released his first song online, which garnered about 30,000 streams. This was followed by another single, Poppin', which also became vastly popular, as per AllMusic.

Suede continued to release more songs like Back to the Bag, Came a Long Way, I'm Back, Veteran, and more. His self-titled debut EP was released in March 2022, and soon after, he began featuring in collaborations with artists like Young Demon, Cypress Moreno, Lil Weirdo, and others.

He then released his first album, Parkside Baby, in September 2022, followed by a mixtape, Parkside Santa.

