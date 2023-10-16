Martina Navratilova voiced her opinion on the “All Lives Matter” and “Black Lives Matter” debate on the backdrop of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, attacked the Northern Gaza Strip of Israel earlier this month, killing over 1300 and abducting over 97 civilians. This led Israel to declare a ‘state of war’ against the Arab, launching a series of counter attacks and holding Gaza hostage.

A lot of debate has since taken place on social media including the discussion of the innocent lives lost in Israel and Palestine due to the vicious cycle of war.

With sentiments echoing that it was necessary to think about the importance of lives lost on both sides, many called out these users for opposing the cause of “All Lives Matter” during the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

Martina Navratilova took it upon herself to shoot down such criticisms, explaining how the All Lives Matter-Black Lives Matter debate is far different from people losing their lives, homes, and loved ones in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

A user talked about how ‘Palestinian lives matter just as much as Israeli lives,' to which another responded on X (formerly Twitter) by saying:

“Remember when "All Lives Matter" was an inherently ridiculous and racist thing to say? Well…”

Navratilova, however, gave a clear explanation of the whole ALM-BLM conflict and how Black Lives Matter "triggered" some people to come up and side with All Lives Matter shoutout. The 66-year-old asserted that the All Lives Matter slogan sprung up only as a "racist response" to the Black Lives Matters campaign.

“You only said all lives matter after the “liberals” said Black Lives Matter. Somehow that triggered you and so you all followed with ALM. Of course all lives matter. It just seemed that Black lives didn’t matter to you that much, if at all. All lives matter was a racist response.” Navratilova commented.

Another user was called out for speaking out about valuing every human life.

“You called us racists for saying "All Lives Matter" a few months back.” another user said, resharing the post.

Navratilova took this chance to clarify how the user had a problem with Black Lives Matter all along.

“Because you are. You had a problem with Black Lives Matter. Try again…” she wrote.

“Beyond despicable- just evil” - Martina Navratilova responds to the news of residents being beheaded in Kfar Aza

Former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova was saddened after learning about residents of Kfar Aza being beheaded during the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) found beheaded bodies of children, women, toddlers, and elderly citizens in a thorough ground search. The IDF went on to collect the bodies of the deceased.

After Navratilova learned about this shocking news, she shared her shock on social media, re-sharing a post that talked about eyewitness reports of the claims of beheading.

"Omg…beyond despicable- just evil, EVIL…" - Martina Navratilova wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

