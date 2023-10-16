"This shows just how ignorant some Americans truly are" - Martina Navratilova reacts to murder of 6-year-old Muslim boy in Illinois hate crime

Former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova has addressed the murder of a six-year-old Muslim boy in an Illinois hate crime.

Navratilova, widely considered as one of the greatest players of all time, dominated women’s tennis for over two decades from the 1980’s to the early 2000’s. The former Czech-American player is known to share her views about the latest news in the world, both on and off the court.

She recently expressed her disappointment at the killing of a young muslim boy in Illinois, which is allegedly connected to the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel. Navratilova highlighted the fact that some Americans are still ignorant and uneducated when it comes to sensitive issues like these.

“This shows just how ignorant some Americans truly are. F**…not to mention killers…,” Martina Navratilova said on her Twitter account

On October 7, 2023, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a coordinated and unexpected offensive on Israel. This assault began with over 5,000 rockets launched from Gaza into Israel.

At least 300 Israelis lost their lives, with Israel declaring war on Hamas and launching retaliatory strikes.

Navratilova also expressed her views about the beheadings occurring in Kfar Aza. On Tuesday, October 10, charred remains of Israeli residents and Hamas assailants were discovered outside the scorched residences in the Israeli kibbutz Kfar Aza.

In a strong-worded reaction, Navratilova denounced the act, deeming it "beyond despicable."

"Omg…beyond despicable- just evil, EVIL…" Martina Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Ben Shelton's sportsmanship earns praise from Martina Navratilova in Shanghai Masters QF

Martina Navratilova appreciates Ben Shelton: 2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 11

Ben Shelton's display of sportsmanship stood out during his match against fellow American Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Shelton entered Shanghai on the back of remarkable semi-final run at the US Open. He cruised past Jaume Munar to begin his campaign and defeated the likes of Roman Safiulin and Jannik Sinner en route to the last eight.

While Korda ultimately secured the win over Shelton in three-sets, both players showcased their skill and mutual respect on the court. Notably, Shelton's act of allowing Korda to review a service call after the deadline had passed in the first set earned him praise from tennis legend Martina Navratilova.

The Czech-American legend is a role model for many tennis players on tour today. She had a glittering career, capturing 18 Major singles titles, 31 Major women's doubles titles, and 10 Major mixed doubles titles, for a combined total of 59 Major titles, the most in the Open Era.

Shelton will be next seen in action at the 2023 Japan Open. The youngster will begin his campaign against local favourite Taro Daniel.