"The United States is a global laughing stock" - Riley Gaines on government spending huge sum on teen pregnancy program for transgender boys

Riley Gaines has spoken against the United States Department of Health and Human Services' project for spending $700k on creating an inclusive teen pregnancy program for transgender boys. The initiative will see the department supporting programs to prevent pregnancy among young girls who identify as boys.

Earlier in the year, the U.S. Treasury had reported that the country's total national debt had exceeded $34 trillion. Republican lawmakers and the White House agreed to lift the debt limit of $31.4 trillion last year for the time being.

The decision was taken as the government reached its maximum borrowing capacity and had to introduce extraordinary measures to prevent a default.

On her X handle (formerly Twitter), the former American competitive swimmer stated:

“Our government just hit a record high national debt of $34,000,000,000,000...and they're about to spend $700k on "inclusive teen pregnancy program for transgender boys. The United States is a global laughing stock.”

Expand Tweet

Riley Gaines showed her frustration with the government’s financial management and criticized their decision for the enormous investment, calling the US “a global laughing stock.”

The HHS program includes allocating the funds to the Center for Innovative Public Health Research (CiPHR), the non-profit, public health research center. According to government reports, a grant of $698,736 was awarded at the beginning of September 2023 and will last until June 2027.

The plan is to provide sex education through a program known as Girl2Girl. The program, according to the organization, is a text messaging-based sexual health program outlined for cisgender sexual minority girls whose age is between 14 and 18 years.

CiPHR will then examine the effectiveness of the program with a group of 700 trans-identified youth Assigned Female at Birth (AFAB). This will track their contraception use, test for sexually transmitted diseases, and detect pregnancy rates.

Riley Gaines shares her condolences for the Iowa principal who died in a mass shooting

Former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Riley Gaines recently expressed her condolences for the Iowa principal, Dan Marburger, who died in the hospital 10 days after risking his life to save his students in a mass shooting that took place at Perry High School.

On X (formerly Twitter), she said:

“Dan Marburger is a hero. God bless him, his family, the victims, and those he acted so courageously to save. May he rest in peace 🕊️🤍”

Expand Tweet

Riley Gaines rose to popularity when she participated against a trans athlete, Lia Thomas, in the 2022 NCAA Championships. Following this, she has been an advocate for women’s safety and fair play and opposes the participation of trans athletes in sports made for biological women.