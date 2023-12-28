What happened to Kathleen Wilson? Minnesota woman files lawsuit against dentist Dr. Kevin Molldrem who allegedly left her disfigured

Kathleen Wilson of Minnesota claims that her dentist, Dr. Kevin Molldrem, left her disfigured during treatment for a rare case of tooth decay in July 2020.

The New York Post reported that Kathleen filed a civil suit on December 21, 2023, in Hennepin County District Court against Dr. Kevin Molldrem.

The Star Tribune reported that Dr. Kevin Molldrem's treatment allegedly left Kathleen Wilson in pain, embarrassed, disfigured, and distressed. She had to make several other appointments with different dentists to fix his alleged mistakes.

Kathleen Wilson alleged that her dentist falsified the amount of anesthesia he provided her

The New York Post reported that Kathleen Wilson claimed that Dr. Kevin Molldrem performed too many procedures in only one visit and falsified the amount of anesthesia he gave her during those procedures.

The report by The New York Post stated that according to her civil suit, Kathleen alleges that Dr. Molldrem performed eight dental crowns, four root canals, and 20 fillings in a five-and-a-half-hour session in July 2020.

The Star Tribune reported that Kathleen's legal team recruited Naples-based Dr. Avrum Goldstein to analyze her medical records from Dr. Molldrem and subsequent dentists. Dr. Goldstein's November 14 report highlighted several duty of care breaches.

According to the report by The Star Tribune, Kathleen consulted with Dr. Molldrem on July 7, 2020, and had those procedures done a week later under IV sedation and local anesthesia.

Dr. Goldstein stated that Dr. Molldrem was correct in his diagnosis but offered low-quality treatment. Dr. Goldstein said:

"Katie required a slow, thoughtful, careful and measured response to her disease. Trying to fill every hole in every tooth in her mouth in one visit is not only the antithesis of what was indicated, it is not humanely possible to achieve in an effective or constructive manner."

The report by The Star Tribune stated that, according to Dr. Goldstein, it is a challenge to maintain adequate anesthesia during an extended appointment. The upper limit of dosage is 490 mg. However, Dr. Molldrem reportedly gave Kathleen Wilson 960 mg.

Her records allegedly reveal that Dr. Molldrem claimed to have provided eight tubes of dental anesthetic called carpules. However, Dr. Goldstein uncovered that the first dose itself was eight carpules and that Dr. Molldrem gave 15 carpules throughout the appointment.

The New York Post reported that eventually, Kathleen Wilson received the right treatment for the repair and replacement of many of her restorations from the University of Minnesota Dental School over multiple months in 2022.

Kathleen Wilson claims at least $50,000 in damages

The Star Tribune reported that on December 20, 2023, Dr. Kevin Molldrem served a summons in person at his office at 800 Prairie Center Drive. His attorney is Nathaniel Weimer with the Minneapolis personal injury law firm Tewksbury & Kerfeld.

According to his website, Dr. Molldrem established the Eden Prairie office in 2004 "to provide the type of dental care for others as I would want for my own family."

The clinic has a second location in Lakeville.

Wilson is seeking at least $50,000 in damages in her civil suit.