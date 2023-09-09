What happened to Shivanthi Sathanandan? Minnesota DFL leader's violent carjacking attack post leaves internet divided

Shivanthi Sathanandan, a second vice chairwoman of the Democratic Farmer Labour Party (DFL), was violently carjacked in the driveway of her Folwell neighborhood home in Minnesota in the presence of her young children on Tuesday, September 5.

In a Facebook post on September 7, Sathanandan expressed rage over the incident that reportedly left her with a broken leg, deep lacerations on her head, bruising, and several cuts.

The picture accompanying the post showed a Sathanandan bleeding from the head shortly after the violent attack. Part of the post read:

“Look at my face in the picture. This is the face of a mother who just had the sh$t beaten out of her. A mother whose only thought was, "Let me run far enough and fight hard enough so that my kids have a chance to get away."

In the post, Shivanthi Sathanandan expressed gratitude toward law enforcement for their swift response following the incident. However, while Sathanandan's vehicle was later abandoned, the suspects have not been caught.

Netizens react as Shivanthi Sathanandan, who called for dismantling police, demands apprehension and prosecution of suspects

Shivanthi Sathanandan, a graduate of St. Paul Central High School and the University of Minnesota, is an Asian American of Indian Srilankan descent. In a Facebook post on September 7, the DFL official said that she was violently carjacked on Tuesday in front of her kids and detailed the harrowing experience while urging police to enforce strict measures to hold criminals accountable. She said:

“Look at my face. REMEMBER ME when you are thinking about supporting letting juveniles and young people out of custody roam our streets instead of HOLDING THEM ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR ACTIONS.”

The post demanding the attackers to be prosecuted quickly went viral, with many commenting on the sudden change in tune of the Democratic official who advocated to dismantle police. The comments were in reference to Shivanthi Sathanandan's three-year-old post to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department that surfaced online. The post written in 2020 targeting the Minneapolis Police Department after the killing of George Floyd at the hands of an officer read:

“Say it with me. DISMANTLE The Minneapolis Police Department,” she urged: It has “systematically failed the Black Community,” so it’s “time to build a new infrastructure that works for ALL communities.”

Despite the raging calls, a city ballot measure to restructure the Minneapolis police department was defeated by voters in November 2021. However, in the wake of the brutal attack in front of her family, Shivanthi Sathanandan wrote:

“These men knew what they were doing. I have NO DOUBT they have done this before. Yet they are still on OUR STREETS. Killing mothers. Giving babies psychological trauma that a lifetime of therapy cannot ease. With no hesitation and no remorse.”

The change in views has divided social media users, with many pointing out the hypocrisy of the situation. The first comment on her latest Facebook post read:

“You literally did everything in your power to dismantle the police. Now you're reaping what you sowed.”

Another, while sympathizing with her plight, added:

“No one should have this happen to them, children present or otherwise. Not ever. Nevertheless, HOW COULD Ms. Sathanandan NOT SEE THIS COMING, considering the efforts of her party? If you fight for a lawless state, lawlessness happens in broad daylight.”

However, many commiserated with her experience with a social media user saying:

"We are so sorry to hear this. Sending you and your family peace and healing. You are all surrounded by a lot of people who care for you."

Shivanthi Sathanandan ended the post by thanking Minneapolis 4th Precinct Officers, Mayor Frey, Chief O'Hara, and the paramedics and neighbors who came to her aid after the incident.