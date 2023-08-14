What did Landon McBroom do? Risks of using anesthesia to get a tattoo explored as YouTuber garners backlash online

Ace Family’s Landon McBroom made headlines after posting photos and videos on Instagram on August 9, 2023, showing him being tattooed while under anesthesia. The post, captioned “8-hour nap session,” received multiple comments from people who bashed Landon and tried to make him aware of the cons of doing so.

As Landon McBroom posted multiple posts and stories of the process and called it a “procedure” multiple times, social media users were taken aback and slammed the Ace Family member. Many stated how anesthesias can cause allergic reactions. Experts on iNKPPL claimed that getting tattooed while under anesthesia can have toxic reactions.

Such backlash made Landon address the entire issue. He released a video stating his reasons for doing what he did.

“The first reason is that I have the funds and means to do it. It’s not the cheapest thing in the world to do. The second reason is convenience. Something that would normally take me 6-8 sessions, with pain, you’re missing out on work, and everything, it took me just one day. So in more money, I gave just one day, and zero pain,” he said.

However, many Tattoo magazines like 10 Masters claim that general anesthesia, where the person is put to sleep, can be expensive and dangerous. It can be even riskier if there are no doctors on the team, as this procedure should be a cent percent monitored by a full-fledged medical team. Many experts and websites suggest using mild numbing creams to feel less pain.

“Literally retarded”: Social media users slam Landon McBroom for getting tattooed under anesthesia

Using anesthesia to ease the pain of getting a tattoo might seem like a good idea, but it comes with its fair share of risks. While it can take the edge off the pain, you should watch out for potential complications. Some people might have allergies or reactions to anesthesia that can turn a simple tattoo session into a real medical issue.

Heart rate, blood pressure, and even how you breathe could be affected, especially if you have any underlying health problems. As Landon McBroom uploaded his pictures and videos showing how a team of tattoo artists covered his body with tattoos, many social media users were stunned and warned him of the consequences.

Many commented on Landon McBroom’s post and stated how patients are made to sign waivers before the anesthesia because there is always a chance of “not waking up.”

Social media users bashed the Ace Family member for getting tattoos done under general anesthesia. (Image via Instagram)

Spill Sesh, a YouTube channel, also uploaded a video about the same and how Landon responded to the backlash. Social media users commented on the video and shared their opinions. Here are some of the comments:

Landon McBroom does not seem convinced by what people on social media are warning him about, as he stated his reasons for getting the tattoos. Even after Landon McBroom gave his reasons, he was still bashed on the internet as social media users did not seem to buy his reasons.