 Landon McBroom and Shyla Walker drama worsens as the former denies trying to 'kidnap' daughter    

Separated YouTube couple Landon McBroom and Shyla Walker have been making headlines since the former was accused of kidnapping their child. Walker uploaded a video to her YouTube channel revealing explosive details about McBroom physically and mentally abusing her, his mother Michole going through Walker’s bank statements and his alleged kidnapping attempt.

The 23-year-old mother uploaded the video on September 29. In response to the jaw-dropping 50-minute video, Landon McBroom teased an image on Snapchat of him, Michole, Walker and her mother having a discussion at their former shared home.

Landon McBroom went on to upload his side of the story to YouTube yesterday, where he attempted to clear up the allegations against him.

What did Landon McBroom have to say about the alleged kidnapping?

In Walker’s detailed video, she explained how McBroom, along with their mutual friend Joseph, and Michole were devising a plan to kidnap their child, Souline. However, the kidnapping attempt stood unsuccessful as Walker called the cops on them.

The 24-year-old father then took to his YouTube channel to defend himself. He gave context to the infamous final meeting which took place between the former couple, saying:

“During this meeting I did not have any restraining order at all. This is also the last time that her and I ever spoke. And not only that, this is less than a week, days after we supposedly kidnapped Souline. May 15 is when the kidnapping happened between Joseph and I and Souline. May 21, literally less than a week later is when we have this meeting in our home.”

Landon McBroom also endlessly thanked his friend Joseph for recording their final meeting. He added that the latter did so to protect himself after being accused of kidnapping Souline. Landon McBroom said:

“Thankfully at this time, the only reason we had this footage was because Joseph was scared and was filming to protect himself. Mind you, this is days after he has been alleged as a kidnapper.”

Popular YouTube drama channel Spill Sesh was quick to catch McBroom in a lie. Although Landon McBroom stated that he received the footage only after Walker uploaded her explosive video, one could hear Landon McBroom’s mic which he hid under a blanket, making it evident that Joseph and McBroom had planned on recording the meeting.

Landon McBroom also attempted to make Walker look aggressive and stated that Walker needs to get “checked out or evaluated” for her actions. As he continued to defend himself from the kidnapping allegations, he said:

“If this person [Landon McBroom] was someone you really felt like was trying to kidnap your daughter days before, you’re going to tell me you’re going to aid in helping him get ready to take her on a walk. That doesn’t make sense to me at all. That alone should let you know that she never viewed him [Landon McBroom] like that, she was never scared of him, she always trusted him. All of that should be thrown out the window right now.”

He ended the hour-long defense by warning Walker not to respond to his video, stating that he would continue to release unflattering clips of her to make people stand against her.

