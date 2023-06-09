Zion Williamson's 'other woman' Moriah Mills says goodbye to Twitter after alleged threats: "I can’t do this anymore f**k yalll" 

Zion Williamson has found himself in the middle of a social media storm. After announcing he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Ahkeema, his 'other woman' Moriah Mills began to shine a light on their previous relationship.

Unfortunately, Mills' posts were not well received by Zion's fans, and she quickly began to receive pushback. Now, it seems Mills is struggling with the negative reactions to her social media posts, leading her to begin posting some worrying content.

Moriah Mills 🖤 @moriahmillsss I’m ready to be deleted off this earth @Zionwilliamson I don’t feel safe people threatening me thanks to you I can’t do this anymore fuck yalll 🥲!! I’m ready to be deleted off this earth @Zionwilliamson I don’t feel safe people threatening me thanks to you I can’t do this anymore fuck yalll 🥲!!

"I'm ready to be deleted off this earth @Zionwilliamson I don't feel safe people threatening me thanks to you I can't do this anymore f--- yalll!"

While some have pushed back on Mills' latest Tweet, the content is certainly concerning. Hopefully, Moriah Mills can take some time away from her social media platforms in order to move past the negative comments and responses she's been receiving.

What did Moriah Mills do?

Shortly after Zion Williamson and Ahkeema announced they are expecting their first child, Moriah Mills shared a photo of a Snapchat conversation with the New Orleans Pelicans star.

The alleged conversation showed a message from an account (which is allegedly Zion Williamson's) discussing Moriah Mills moving and how much Zion would need to pay her.

"When you move, how much do you expect me to pay you a month,but I'm super excited," The screenshot read.

According to Moriah Mills, she has been seeing Zion Williamson without knowing that he had a girlfriend, which is what has led to the animosity.

"I was with you last week in New Orleans, and you couldn’t tell me you had a random thot pregnant after all I’ve done for you @Zionwilliamson," Mills Tweeted.

Since Zion Williamson's announcement, Mills' Twitter page has been incredibly active as she continues to take shots at the New Orleans Pelicans forward.

Zion Williamson & Ahkeema announce pregnancy on YouTube

During a gender reveal that was posted on YouTube, Zion Williamson and Ahkeema announced they were expecting a baby girl.

"You’re going to see this at some point," Zion said. "I don’t know what the future holds, but mommy and daddy love you. If you don’t know nothing else in this world, know that mommy and daddy love you for life."

While this will be Zion Williamson's first child, it will be Ahkeema's second, as she already has a six-year-old son from a previous relationship. Reportedly, Zion has been involved in Ahkeema's son's life and has undertaken somewhat of a step-parent role.

With so much off-court drama currently surrounding Zion Williamson, Pelicans fans will be hoping that he can remain focused on his rehabilitation and work to improve his game during the offseason. Williams missed the majority of the 2022-23 NBA season, participating in just 29 regular-season games.

