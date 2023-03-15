What did Leroy Littles do? Kentucky middle school principal arrested on the first day of job

A Kentucky middle school principal, Leroy Littles, was arrested Monday, March 13, 2023, on his first day as the principal at Olmsted Academy North in Louisville.

Officials said that Leroy Littles, 44, who started work on Monday, was reportedly taken into custody by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department over a December 25, 2022, domestic violence incident.

Joe Wiggins ☮️ 🌊 @flamecrash3223



Leroy Littles Sr., 44, started work Monday as the principal at Olmsted Academy North in Louisville. A "Welcome, Principal Littles" sign was placed in front of the school



@LeaderMcConnell



/1 A Kentucky middle school principal was arrested Monday, his first on the job,Leroy Littles Sr., 44, started work Monday as the principal at Olmsted Academy North in Louisville. A "Welcome, Principal Littles" sign was placed in front of the school/1 A Kentucky middle school principal was arrested Monday, his first on the job,Leroy Littles Sr., 44, started work Monday as the principal at Olmsted Academy North in Louisville. A "Welcome, Principal Littles" sign was placed in front of the school@LeaderMcConnell /1 https://t.co/krnJoNQp0e

Officials said that the arrest warrant that was issued on December 28, 2022, was not implemented until this week, during his first day as a principal at the new school.

Leroy Littles is accused of assaulting his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend on Christmas day

Detailing the incident, officials said that on Christmas Day last year, Leroy Littles attacked his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend after he saw her leaving her home with the victim.

The arrest affidavit stated that following an argument with his girlfriend, Littles then struck the ex-boyfriend multiple times, injuring his face and head before fleeing the scene. The arrest warrant was issued days after the victim provided video of the alleged assault to the Bullitt County Attorney’s Office.

Joe Wiggins ☮️ 🌊 @flamecrash3223 Littles was taken into custody over a Dec. 25, 2022, domestic violence incident. He was served an arrest warrant at the school for fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening. Littles was taken into custody over a Dec. 25, 2022, domestic violence incident. He was served an arrest warrant at the school for fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening.

As per multiple reports, Leroy Littles has been employed by the school district for 16 years as a teacher and administrator. Littles reportedly worked as a principal intern at Waggener High School earlier this school year before the school district announced that he would begin his principal job at Olmsted North on Monday.

At the time, Dr. Nate Meyer, Assistant Superintendent for Accelerated Improvement Schools, who announced Little's new position, described the educator as a dedicated professional and said:

“We are excited to have the opportunity to hire Mr Littles to lead Olmsted North. His ability to connect with the young men, their families, and the staff at Olmsted North will continue to push the school on a positive trajectory.”

Shortly after Littles was taken into police custody, an assistant principal was placed in the position, and an email was sent to the student's family assuaging any concerns on the matter, saying that the charges against Littles were unrelated to Jefferson County Public Schools.

In an email to families, Dr. Meyer said:

“You may have seen or heard local media stories about allegations against Olmsted North Principal Leroy Littles, Sr. The charges are unrelated to JCPS.”

He added:

"Assistant Principal Ebony Booker will be the administrator in charge, effective immediately. Olmsted North has wonderful students and fantastic staff. Learning will continue in the school building, just as it always does," the email concluded.”

Patye Fisher @FisherPatye Leroy Littles Sr., 44, was arrested at Olmsted Academy North in Louisville for fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening

He arrived at his girlfriend's home in Bullitt County on Christmas day when he spotted her leaving with an ex-boyfriend Leroy Littles Sr., 44, was arrested at Olmsted Academy North in Louisville for fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening He arrived at his girlfriend's home in Bullitt County on Christmas day when he spotted her leaving with an ex-boyfriend

Littles was reportedly charged with fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening for the assault incident.

Poll : 0 votes