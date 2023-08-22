What did Leslie Minter Johnson do? Charges explored as Godwin High School nurse arrested on campus

A Godwin High School nurse Leslie Minter Johnson was arrested on August 17, 2023, on campus, after police said officers pulled her over for an expired vehicle inspection and found drugs in her car.

Henrico County police said on the morning of August 17 officers initiated a traffic stop over an expired sticker inspection on Johnson Car. Leslie Minter Johnson, who was driving on Ridgefield Parkway, reportedly pulled over into the Mills E. Godwin High School parking lot.

Officers conducting the stop said that they found several items of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Shortly after, several officers arrived at the scene, where a thorough search uncovered additional drugs and drug-related items within the vehicle.

Leslie Minter Johnson has been a licenced nurse for 20 years

Screenshot via Twitter/X

On August 17, Leslie Minter Johnson was arrested and Charged with two felonies for possessing schedule I or II drugs and two misdemeanors for possessing schedule III and IV drugs, after police found several drug paraphernalia in her car during a traffic stop. A Henrico Police spokesperson said:

"The traffic stop was initiated on eastbound Ridgefield Parkway, with the driver pulling into the Godwin High School parking lot. The officer observed several items of drug paraphernalia within the vehicle. Once additional officers arrived on the scene, they conducted a search of the vehicle. Officers located several drugs and drug-related items within the vehicle."

Per Virginia Law, Schedule I and II drugs include heroin, LSD, opiates, cocaine and fentanyl. Schedule III and IV drugs include steroids and multiple sedatives. In addition to the drug charges, police also charged Johnson with driving with a revoked/suspended license.

Following the arrest, in a statement to WTVR, Henrico Schools spokesperson Ken Blackstone said that Leslie Minter Johnson, who has been a licensed nurse for more than 20 years, was placed on administrative leave.

"Henrico County Public Schools has an employee named Leslie M. Johnson who is currently on administrative leave as part of an ongoing personnel matter."

According to online court documents, Johnson, who was arrested without bond, was remanded in jail until her next court date in October. Meanwhile, Anyone with information about Jhonson’s arrest and charges was asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-100.

In a similar incident, an Oblong school nurse was arrested on theft and drug charges in July after stealing one of the student's medications. Valerie Ping, 45, Oblong, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and theft.

Ping, who entered a plea of not guilty, was released after she posted the $10,000 bail.