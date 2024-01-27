On Friday, January 26, a federal jury decided that former President Donald Trump must pay $83.3 million in damages. This is due to the false claims that he made while denying the s*xual assault allegations that E. Jean Carroll brought upon him.

Carroll's counsel requested a $24 million compensatory damages award from the jury. Attorney Roberta Kaplan stated that the punitive amount ought to be sufficient to "make him stop" disparaging her client.

Judge Lewis Kaplan decided the amount. The ex-president must pay the amount to writer E. Jean Carroll for defaming her in 2019 after he refuted the accusations. Kaplan, on the other hand, presided over the President's federal defamation trial.

Once an anonymous group of jurors gave the verdict, Kaplan advised them never to reveal their identities. As per sources like the Independent stating the same, Judge Lewis Kaplan said in the courtroom,

“My advice to you is that you never disclose that you were on this jury.”

Trump will have to pay $83.3M after losing the defamation case against E Jean Carroll

The former President now has to pay $83.3M (Image via Facebook / E. Jean Carroll / Donald J. Trump)

Donald Trump has been requested to pay E Jean Carroll an extra $83.3 million. Only a few months have passed since the writer's $5 million award in a defamation and s*xual assault case against the former President.

Carroll, a seasoned advice columnist, said in a 2019 New York magazine article that the former US president had assaulted her in a department store dressing room during the mid-1990s. He quickly refuted the claims, referring to Carroll as a "whack job" and asserting that he had never met her.

Following this, Carroll filed two defamation lawsuits against the ex-president. During the first trial, the jury found him guilty of slander and s*xual abuse. In the second trial, the nine-member jury has been listening to the arguments between Carroll and Trump. Following this, the jury decided to award Carroll the compensation.

After completing the entire thing, Kaplan advised the jurors not to reveal their names or identities. It was one of Kaplan's many precautions to ensure the safety of the jury. Kaplan also decided to keep the jury anonymous during the trial.

As per sources like Business Indian, Judge Kaplan did not state clearly why he had given the advice. However, the former President's followers have threatened to kill juries and judges in the past when the former president was sued.

Carroll was ultimately given $18.3 million as compensatory damages and $65 million as punitive damages by the jury following the closing argument. Out of the $65 million, $11 million was awarded as compensation for restoring her reputation, and $7.3 million was awarded for emotional distress. The goal of the punitive damages fine was to punish Trump and discourage him from defamation in the future.

According to sources like Mint, the ex-President called the verdict "completely ridiculous” and declared that he would be appealing the decision. As per Hindustan Times, criticizing the same on his official Truth Social account, he wrote,

“Absolutely ridiculous! Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon.”

He further wrote that he would challenge the entire situation because he completely disagreed with the verdict. Although there is no proof that Joe Biden gave the Department of Justice instructions to target Trump, he went on to say that Biden was the one who directed the entire operation.

