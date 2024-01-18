What did MSNBC suggest about the red marks on Trump's hand? Viral photo from former president's trial sparks several speculations

A recent photograph of former President Donald Trump, which exposed red marks on his right hand, has led to a wave of speculations online. The picture was captured as the former United States President left Trump Tower to attend the ongoing defamation trial filed by E. Jean Carroll in Manhattan.

The trial, seeking $10 million in damages, follows a previous case where the former United States President was found liable for allegedly s*xually abusing and defaming Carroll.

Meanwhile, MSNBC has proposed a theory regarding the mysterious red marks on the former President's hand, suggesting that they may have resulted from a courtroom incident during the ongoing E. Jean Carroll defamation case.

According to them, the marks could have occurred when the former United States President smacked the table during an exchange with Judge Kaplan in a moment of frustration. Moreover, as per Newsweek, The Bulwark's Tim Miller has shared a photo of Trump's hand and speculated whether Donald might have early-stage leprosy.

Political commentator James Carville suggests the red marks on Donald Trump's hand could reportedly be a sign of syphilis

The speculation reached new heights when political commentator James Carville suggested on Politicon that the red marks could reportedly be a sign of syphilis, a s*xually transmitted infection. Carville claimed,

"They don't look like cuts to me. They look like sores. And I've asked a number of MDs (doctors) what medical condition manifests itself through hand sores, and the answer is immediate and unanimous - secondary syphilis."

When social media users came across the picture of the former United States of America's picture in which his mysterious red hand can be seen, they said that it could be ketchup residue on his hand.

The former United States President, a Republican frontrunner for the 2024 presidential elections, is facing the defamation case brought on by E. Jean Carroll.

What is the trial case involving the former United States President? Know all about it

Carroll testified in court that the former United States President had shattered her reputation by lying about se*ually assaulting her. The trial, seeking $10 million in damages, is based on the former United States President's remarks about Carroll during his presidency. In a civil trial last year, Carroll had previously won $5 million in damages where the jury found Trump liable for defamation.

The ongoing trial witnessed heated exchanges between Donald, Carroll, and the presiding judge. Carroll's attorney complained about Trump's loud comments during the proceedings, leading the judge to instruct the former United States President to keep his voice down. Trump maintains that he never met Carroll and denies wrongdoing.

In a noteworthy turn of events during the trial proceedings, former Republican hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy announced his departure from the presidential race. Following Ramaswamy's exit, the former United States President, who won the Iowa caucuses on Monday, expressed his intention to return to the political arena and vie for the Republican nomination again.

Later, the former United States President addressed a campaign rally alongside Ramaswamy in New Hampshire before his return to New York.