"Losing his mind" - Martina Navratilova reacts to former US President Donald Trump lamenting after being denied appeal to delay upcoming trial

Martina Navratilova recently reacted to Donald Trump's social media tirade against American journalist and author, E. Jean Carroll. This outburst came after the former President's request to postpone his upcoming trial, where he stands accused of defaming Carroll, was denied by the court.

A federal appeals court rejected Trump's request to delay his civil trial for defamation, which stems from s*xual abuse allegations made by Carroll that occurred in the mid-1990s.

The trial is scheduled to commence on January 16 in the Manhattan federal district court, and it will exclusively address the issue of the monetary compensation that Trump must provide to E. Jean Carroll.

After his appeal was denied, the 77-year-old took to social media platform, Truth Social, where he shared over 30 posts criticizing Carroll for suing him.

Reacting to the news of Donald Trump's social media tirade against the author, 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova, who has been a long-standing critic of him, stated that Trump was "losing his mind."

"Donnie is losing his mind…" Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Martina Navratilova on sharing her political opinions on social media: "A chance to have no filter and no censorship"

Martina Navratilova at the 2016 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova has always been vocal while voicing her political opinions. She always takes to social media to express her views. In a recent episode of the "On with Kara Swisher" podcast, she spoke about her decision to leave her home country, Czechoslovakia.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion revealed that one of the driving factors behind her move to the United States was her desire to freely express herself, which she was not be to do back home. Notably, Navratilova became an American citizen in 1981.

Navratilova revealed that despite the freedom she now enjoys while voicing her thoughts, she still faces criticism and backlash from individuals who disagree with her opinions. Speaking on the podcast, she said:

"Well, I left my country because I couldn't speak my mind. That was one of the reasons I wanted to be free to say what I want. And then I get here and then I say what I want, and then I get excoriated for it for different reasons." (at 45:50).

Martina Navratilova acknowledged that despite facing significant backlash on social media due to her opinions, she appreciates the existence of social media as it allows her to freely express her thoughts with "no filter and no censorship".

"Twitter [X] gives you the opportunity to speak your mind, without being censored. Because all the interviews that I've ever done, it was through the lens of that writer. And then they cut out half the stuff that I say. This is a chance to have no filter and no censorship," she added.