"What about the 'lock her up' stuff?": Martina Navratilova on Donald Trump's rant after presidency running disqualification by Colorado Supreme Court

Martina Navratilova recently reacted to Donald Trump's tirade against President Joe Biden, which came after his disqualification from the presidential ballot in the state of Colorado by the Colorado Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, December 19, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump was unfit for holding office at the White House due to his alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Following this ruling, Donald Trump took to social media and went on a rant against President Joe Biden. He alleged that Biden had exerted influence over the Department of Justice (DOJ) to prevent him from conducting his campaign in Colorado.

Trump argued that his commanding lead in the polls had instilled fear in the current President, causing him to take such actions, out of concern, for his own potential defeat.

"We have reached a point when a President of the United States has WEAPONIZED the Department of Justice as though we were a Third World Country. They don't want to run against me, and never have. I am leading in the Polls, by a lot, and based on the results of the failed Biden Administration, this will continue," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Reacting to Donald Trump's rant, former World No. 1, Martina Navratilova, who has always been a vocal critic of the former President, took to social media and expressed her astonishment.

Navratilova pointed out the hypocrisy of Trump's request for the ruling party to withdraw their lawsuits, considering his past actions. Navratilova highlighted that Trump himself had led chants of "lock her up" when he sought to imprison his political opponent, Hillary Clinton.

"Hey don- what about the lock her up stuff??? That was ok?" Martina Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Martina Navratilova on her second cancer diagnosis: "When your health is at a crossroads like that, everything else takes second place"

Martina Navratilova speaking to the press at the 2023 WTA Finals

Earlier this month, Martina Navratilova appeared on the "On with Kara Swisher" podcast, where she discussed her second battle with cancer.

Navratilova revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer for the second time, and the initial experience was quite harrowing. The doctor she initially consulted was unable to locate cancer, which led her to believe that this diagnosis would be her "death sentence".

"The second time I got diagnosed, it was a "holy sh*t, I could die in a year or less" because the original doctor said it could be in my lungs or my kidneys or liver, which would mean it could also be in your brain. So before I knew exactly where it was, I was terrified that this could be a death sentence," Navratilova said (at 10:05).

The 18-time Grand Slam champion also stated that when one's health is fragile, it takes precedence over everything else. She further revealed that she had acquired the wisdom to move away from people who drained her energy.

"When your health is at a crossroads like that, everything else takes second place. First, you have to get healthy. And I just learned to... I learned to really cut the chaff, you know, stay away from people that don't give me the energy, that suck it out of me," Martina Navratilova said.

Martina Navratilova asserted that she has stepped away from "one-way people" and has honed her ability to prioritize self-care.

"At the same time, I try to give the energy to people. But, you know, it needs to be a symbiotic situation, not a one-way ticket. So I've stepped away from the one-way people," she added.