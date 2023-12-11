"We're in this together" - Chris Evert catches up with Martina Navratilova amid newly surfaced cancer diagnosis

Chris Evert recently caught up with Martina Navratilova amidst the former's newly surfaced cancer diagnosis.

Evert recently revealed that her ovarian cancer has recurred. In light of the devastating news, she also announced her withdrawal from the ESPN commentary team for the 2024 Australian Open. However, she reassured that she would return to commentate on the other three Grand Slams.

"Since I was first diagnosed with cancer two years ago, I've been very open about my experience. I wanted to give all of you an update. My cancer is back," Evert said via ESPN.

"I will be unable to join my colleagues when ESPN makes its return to Melbourne for the Australian Open next month. But I'll be ready for the rest of the Grand Slam season!" she added.

Martina Navratilova, who had previously battled throat and breast cancer in 2010 and successfully conquered it, faced a re-diagnosis of throat cancer earlier this year. However, she once again emerged victorious against the life-threatening disease.

Navratilova has remained a steadfast supporter of her friend Chris Evert during her time of distress because she can sympathize with Evert's situation, having experienced the hardships of cancer herself.

Evert took to social media to express her gratitude, while also sharing a picture of herself and Navratilova standing in front of a set kitchen table adorned with containers of various foods. The 68-year-old extended her heartfelt appreciation to Navratilova for her thoughtful gesture.

"We're in this together! 💪🏻 👊 🙏 Thanks for the delicious food ⁦@Martina ❤️ ," Evert posted on X (formerly Twitter).

⁩When Chris Evert stood beside Martina Navratilova during her battle with cancer: "Champions mentality helped us get through this"

Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert speaking to the press at the 2023 WTA Finals

Previously, during an interview with TODAY, Martina Navratilova revealed that Chris Evert had been a pillar of support during her battle with cancer.

Navratilova emphasized that their shared experience of enduring the dreadful disease allowed them to connect. They both recognized that the champion mentality played a crucial role in overcoming the challenges posed by cancer.

“(Chris Evert and I) went through the same thing essentially emotionally, and we spoke to each other and realized how much that mentality that champions mentality … helped us get through this,” Navratilova said. “You have to stay positive in the moment. You have to stay in the solution.”

Martina Navratilova also revealed that during her battle with cancer, Chris Evert was always just a text or call away.

“We have just been so intertwined. ... I was there for her when Chris went through it, and then she was there for me. It was amazing. There was like a (thing) where when I was really feeling at my lowest — there was Chris either a text or call,” she added.