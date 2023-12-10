"You are in our thoughts and prayers always" - Billie Jean King sends best wishes to Chris Evert after 68-year-old's cancer returns

Billie Jean King recently sent her best wishes to Chris Evert after she shared the news of her cancer recurrence.

Evert had previously been diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer which she had defeated. She recently disclosed that her cancer has resurfaced, leading her to step down from ESPN's commentary team for the 2024 Australian Open. Despite the devastating news, she expressed gratitude that the diagnosis was made at an early stage.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion shared that doctors discovered cancer cells in her pelvic region once again, prompting her to undergo a robotic surgery. She revealed that all the malignant cells were successfully removed, and she has now commenced another round of chemotherapy.

"Since I was first diagnosed with cancer two years ago, I've been very open about my experience. I wanted to give all of you an update. My cancer is back. While this is a diagnosis I never wanted to hear, I once again feel fortunate that it was caught early. Based on a PET CT scan, I underwent another robotic surgery this past week. Doctors found cancer cells in the same pelvic region. All cells were removed, and I have begun another round of chemotherapy," Evert said via ESPN.

Despite withdrawing from the upcoming Australian Open commentary team, Chris Evert has affirmed that she will return to commentary for the three other Grand Slam tournaments in 2024.

"I will be unable to join my colleagues when ESPN makes its return to Melbourne for the Australian Open next month. But I'll be ready for the rest of the Grand Slam season! I encourage everyone to know your family history and advocate for yourself. Early detection saves lives. Be thankful for your health this holiday season," she said.

Reacting to Chris Evert's announcement, tennis legend Billie Jean King extended her good wishes to her compatriot and expressed that she is constantly keeping Evert in her thoughts and prayers.

"We send our love and support to @ChrissieEvert. You are in our thoughts and prayers always," King posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Chris Evert: "Cancer makes you reflect on your life"

Chris Evert at a press conference for the 2023 WTA Finals

In a previous statement, Chris Evert emphasized the profound impact of cancer and how it makes one reflect on their life. According to her, confronting a life-threatening illness compels one to find inner harmony.

"Cancer makes you reflect on your life, and when you're going through something like this, you realise the importance of coming to peace with yourself because, you know what? You are all you have. You also realise how important it is to be of service to others. That makes me happy," Evert wrote in her column for Eurosport.

The former World No. 1 expressed that the disease has transformed her life, leading her to recognize the importance of prioritizing self-care and fostering a deeper spiritual connection.

"Cancer changed my perspective on life. I’ve realised two things: first, I want to take care of myself the best I can. I've had many stages in my life: tennis and then raising my sons, but now, it's more spiritual," she continued.