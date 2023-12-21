"Good riddance" - Martina Navratilova reacts to dismissal of US Senate staffer over controversial sex video scandal

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her outrage over the scandal involving a U.S. Senate staffer filming a gay sex video in a Senate hearing room.

The 24-year-old staffer was fired after a video of the incident was leaked online and went viral. Navratilova called the act "ridiculously stupid and irresponsible".

The incident has raised questions about the security and ethics of the US Senate, as well as the impact of the scandal on the LGBT community. The video, which was first released by the conservative outlet Daily Caller, shows two men engaging in a sexual act in what appears to be a Senate hearing room, a space usually reserved for important legislative proceedings.

The video quickly spread on social media and online platforms, drawing criticism and mockery from various sources.

Navratilova, widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time and a pioneer for LGBT rights, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, December 20, to share her opinion on the matter by sharing an article from The Advocate, an American LGBT magazine.

"Good riddance. How ridiculously stupid and irresponsible," Navratilova wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Truth doesn't work, I speak my mind way too much" - Martina Navratilova dismisses the idea of entering politics in the future

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently rejected the idea of pursuing a political career in the future, humorously remarking that her candid nature would not make her an ideal candidate for office.

During a recent 'On with Kara Swisher' podcast, the 18-time Grand Slam champion, known for her active presence on social media, was questioned about her political aspirations. Navratilova declined the notion, suggesting that while certain qualities might be accepted in a man, they might not be as tolerated in a woman.

"I am. I’ve been asked many times. But I think truth doesn’t work in politics you know I speak my mind way too much. I think maybe as a guy you can get away with it but as a woman, I just don’t know, but I think I am too old for that," Navratilova said.

Navratilova added that if she were 20 years younger and had more energy, she might have considered running for office.

"20 years ago, I wish I…, if I was 20 years younger I would run. But I don’t have the energy for it now, and the skin. Really it’s just too nasty," she added.

Martina Navratilova has the highest number of Grand Slams, 59, in the Open Era. No other player in the Open Era has won as many titles as she has, with a remarkable 167 singles titles and 177 doubles titles under her belt.