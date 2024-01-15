“This fear monger IS the DISEASE” - Martina Navratilova slams former US President Donald Trump for his anti-immigrant remarks

Martina Navratilova slammed former US President Donald Trump as a 'disease' after his recent claims about immigration at a campaign rally in Iowa.

Navratilova is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, having won 18 major singles titles, 31 major women’s doubles titles, and 10 major mixed doubles titles, for a combined total of 59 major titles – the most in the Open Era. She has been outspoken about her political views and has advocated for causes such as human rights, animal rights, and environmentalism.

Trump is currently the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 and has been holding rallies across the country to rally his base. One of those rallies took place on Sunday, January 14, in Indianola, Iowa, where Trump spoke to a crowd of more than 500 supporters ahead of the Iowa caucuses, the first-in-the-nation vote in the Republican presidential nomination race.

During his speech, Trump said:

"That’s our border. We’re taking in people from prisons. We’re taking in people from mental institutions. We’re taking in murderers and drug lords. We’re taking in people that are very, very sick. With diseases that will be spread. All over our nation."

Expand Tweet

Navratilova shared a clip of Trump’s speech on her X (formerly Twitter) account and expressed her outrage at his remarks, writing:

"This fear monger IS the DISEASE."

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova criticized Donald Trump for his comments about Joe Biden and alleged 2020 election fraud

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently criticized former President Donald Trump for making claims about the alleged 2020 election fraud via his Truth Social platform.

After facing social media bans on platforms like Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) after the 2021 Capitol riot, Trump launched Truth Social in February 2022 to communicate with his supporters.

On December 25 last year, Trump used the platform to allege election fraud and criticize President Joe Biden and his allies.

An X user shared the screenshots of Trump's comments on Christmas Eve.

"Trump is currently having an ALL CAPS meltdown over on Truth Social on Christmas Day. Very stable genius," the user wrote.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion quoted the tweet and ridiculed Trump for his conduct, writing:

"Yikes. Meltdown alert!!!"

Last month, Donald Trump was disqualified by the Colorado Supreme Court from the state's presidential race due to his alleged involvement in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.