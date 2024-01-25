“Our democracy…all are at stake:” Joe Biden shares statement after Trump’s New Hampshire win, stirring frenzy online

Joe Biden said in a recent statement that Donald Trump had secured the Republican presidential nomination with his victory in New Hampshire. He further urged voters to support him in the November election. This came after Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday.

As per The Hill, Biden stated:

“It is now clear that Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee. And my message to the country is the stakes could not be higher. Our Democracy. Our personal freedoms – from the right to choose to the right to vote. Our economy – which has seen the strongest recovery in the world since COVID. All are at stake”.

Once the message and the news went viral, netizens flooded X (formerly known as Twitter) to react to the same.

What else did Joe Biden say in his statement about Trump’s New Hampshire win

Donald Trump recently defeated Indian-American politician Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire Republican primary, advancing his campaign for the party's presidential nominee. He further secured a possible final matchup with President Joe Biden in the November 5 election.

In response to Trump's victory, Joe Biden issued a statement where he claimed that the stakes couldn't be higher. Biden then went on to say that he believed democracy, personal liberties, the right to choose, the right to vote, and the economy, are all at risk.

Furthermore, according to Guardian, he also commented on his supporters' unofficial write-in campaign in the state, which helped him win the New Hampshire Democratic primary despite not being on the ballot:

“I want to thank all those who wrote my name this evening in New Hampshire. It was a historic demonstration of commitment to our democratic process. And I want to say to all those Independents and Republicans who share our commitment to core values of our nation — our Democracy, our personal freedoms, an economy that gives everyone a fair shot — to join us as Americans”.

Meanwhile, once the news and Joe Biden’s message went viral, internet users took to X to opine on the matter:

Trump was ahead of Haley by around 7.2 percentage points with about 19% of the vote counted.

Moreover, Trump's followers were already putting pressure on the former UN ambassador to abandon the race if she lost by a significant majority. Additionally, the Associated Press announced Trump's victory at 8 pm on Tuesday.

