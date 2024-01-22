"Will Trump tap him as VP?" Ron DeSantis drops out of presidential bid and endorses Trump, prompting reactions online

Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced he has dropped out of the 2024 U.S. presidential race and endorsed Donald Trump on Sunday, January 21, 2024. The Republican posted a statement on X about the same, just days ahead of New Hampshire GOP primary ballots.

"It's clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance," he noted.

DeSantis' announcement comes after a disappointing result in the Iowa caucus, where he trailed behind Trump by a large margin. In the U.S. both Republicans and Democrats hold primaries and caucuses in the months leading to the presidential election to choose their preferred nominees.

The announcement of DeSantis dropping out resulted in wild reactions online, with many wondering if the two Republicans would merge their camps, with Trump choosing Ron DeSantis as his Vice President.

"See you in four years Ron!": Internet users react to Ron DeSantis dropping out of the presidential race

As Ron DeSantis' X post about him ending his presidential bid went viral, netizens were quick to share their reactions. While some supported his decision, stating he should try in 2028, others were critical of his governance in Florida, remarking he is not what the country needs.

Donald Trump congratulates Ron DeSantis, states he ran a "really good campaign"

While Trump and DeSantis were pitted against each other for the 2024 Presidential bid, both had nothing but good words for each other. During a campaign event in Rochester, New Hampshire, just hours after DeSantis' announcement, former president Donald Trump congratulated the Florida governor, stating:

"Before we begin, I’d like to take time to congratulate Ron DeSantis and of course a really terrific person who I’ve gotten to know, his wife Casey, for having run a great campaign for president. He did, he ran a really good campaign, I will tell you."

Even Trump's campaign sent a fundraising message to his supporters capitalizing on DeSantis' endorsement, calling for a united party to defeat Joe Biden.