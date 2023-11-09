How old is Nikki Haley’s daughter? Republican presidential candidate gets trolled over Vivek Ramaswamy TikTok tirade

In a heated exchange during the GOP presidential primary debate on Wednesday, No 9, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy targeted former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley on a personal level, referencing her family during a discussion about TikTok.

Responding to Haley's criticism of his use of TikTok, which she linked to China, Ramaswamy retorted:

"You might want to take care of your family first. She made fun of me for joining TikTok, while her own daughter was actually using the app for a long time."

During the third Republican debate on Wednesday in Miami, Florida, Nikki Haley aimed Vivek Ramaswamy for bringing up her daughter Rena Haley. The former governor of South Carolina even called him a "scum."

Rena Haley was recently spotted dancing in a TikTok video. Rena was born in South Carolina, on June 8, 1998. She is now 25 years old.

After the video went viral, people started trolling Nikki in the comment section of the X (formerly known as Twitter) video for taking a jab at TikTok and Vivek while her daughter, Rene, was seen dancing in one.

Nikki Haley's daughter, Rena, has kept her life away from prying eyes

The viral video prompted online criticism of Nikki Haley, with commenters pointing out the irony of her daughter using TikTok while she criticized the platform. According to Pinkvilla, despite her mother's political prominence, Nikki's daughter, Rena has largely kept her life private, working as a pediatric nurse in South Carolina and attending the Florida debate as an audience member.

She did, however, gain popularity when biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy made contentious comments on her use of the Chinese social media app TikTok during the recent GOP presidential primary debate.

Nikki Haley and her daughter face criticism after Rena's recent TikTok video

As per NDTV, Haley has previously made fun of Ramswamy's justifications for his frequent usage of TikToks, an app that some Republican senators claim the Chinese Communist Party uses to spy on Americans.

Now, as per recent developments, Rena, Nikki's daughter, is seen using the same app her mother spoke against. In the same context, as per PEOPLE, Ramaswamy said that,

“In the last debate she made fun of me for actually joining TikTok while her own daughter was actually using the app for a long time. So you might want to take care of your own family first.”

However, Haley lost it when Ramaswamy went after her family.

"Leave my daughter out of your voice," Haley responded, later calling him a "scum", as per PEOPLE.

On the other hand, the same TikTok video of Nikki Haley’s daughter dancing went public. As soon as that happened, people went to the comment section of the clip uploaded by @RaheemKassam on X and started making fun of Nikki Haley and her daughter.

No further development has been noticed regarding the debate. Furthermore, Rena also hasn't made any comment yet regarding the video or the said debate.