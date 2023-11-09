Who is Brendan Anthony Martin? Heckler who went viral for threatening a Republican poll greeter in Arlington, identified

On Tuesday, November 7, a man named Brendan Anthony Martin confronted a Republican poll greeter in Arlington, Virginia, on Election Day. The poll greeter named Matthew Hurtt filmed the Democratic voter as he approached and rebuked him.

In a now-viral video, Brendan Anthony Martin, who was previously unidentified, could be heard saying,

“You guys [Republicans] tried to overturn the election, you might as well have been walking up to my head on the way to the polling station and putting a gun to my head, and trying to tell me not to vote.”

While Matthew Hurtt did not seem to get involved in a heated verbal exchange with the voter and said “Thank You!” and “Have a nice day” more than once, Brendan Anthony Martin continued to heckle him.

Brendan Anthony Martin is a long-time federal contractor

According to the Daily Caller, the Arlington voter who confronted conservative poll greeter Matthew Hurtt is Brendan Anthony Martin and is a “long-time federal contractor.”

The identity of Martin was first revealed by opposition research group @MarcoPolo501c3 on X (formerly Twitter) using facial recognition software.

As per Marco Polo, Martin reportedly works as a technical administrator for the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ (HHS) foster care system, as mentioned on his LinkedIn profile discovered by the group.

Exploring Brendan Anthony Martin’s recent and prior cases of revolt

The city of Arlington, Virginia, was having its Election Day on Tuesday when liberal voter Brendan Anthony Martin accosted a Republican poll greeter named Matthew Hurtt.

He accused the poll greeter of attempting to overturn the election and said it was no different than walking up to him on his way to the polling booth and putting a gun to his head, forcing him not to cast his vote.

According to Yahoo!, Hurtt is a poll worker and the director of professional services at the Leadership Institute. He was handing out Republican sample ballots to voters outside a polling station on N. Taft Street in Arlington when he was warned by the leftist voter wearing an “I Voted” sticker:

“You try to steal my vote next year; I’m going to f*cking remember you personally.”

Martin then pulled out his phone and took a photograph of the Republican greeter, as the latter continued to greet the incoming voters and passersby. He even approached a bystander and advised him not to befriend “these people because they put on the face of a good neighbor.”

Among other things, Brendan Anthony Martin also accused Matthew Hurtt of being a racist, a supporter of lynch mobs, and a “f*cking Bible-beating b*got and freak.”

Matthew Hurtt later took to X and stated how Martin began heckling him before going inside to vote and then continued with it once he was outside, justifying that he felt it was right to record him. He also stated that he “filed a police report.” So far, Martin has not commented on the recent incident.

It is noteworthy that this was not the first time Martin got involved in such a controversy. As per Daily Caller, in 2018, then-President Donald Trump hosted a “Celebration of America” event around the 4th of July, after disinviting the NFA team Philadelphia Eagles to the White House. As previously reported by the Daily Mail, Martin allegedly attended Trump’s event and heckled him before his speech.

“Stop hiding behind the armed services and the National Anthem. Let’s hear it for the Eagles,” Martin screamed at that time.

On Tuesday, people voted in Mississippi, Kentucky, and Virginia, which could significantly affect the 2024 presidential election cycle.